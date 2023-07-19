O’s Matt Luchovick (center) is congratulated by Connor Helm after hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. At right is Martella’s Pharmacy catcher Zach Ramach.
O pitcher Andrew Root throws to a Martella’s Pharmacy batter in the top of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O’s Matt Luchovick (center) is congratulated by Connor Helm after hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. At right is Martella’s Pharmacy catcher Zach Ramach.
O pitcher Andrew Root throws to a Martella’s Pharmacy batter in the top of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Facing elimination in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal round, O fell behind early against regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Manager Ken Ashbrook calmly, but sternly challenged his O players entering the bottom of the first inning in Game 4 of the best-of-5 series.
"He just told us to bring the energy, keep fighting like we have all year,” said pitcher Andrew Root, who heeded his manager’s message by throwing 72/3 strong innings in a wild 10-9 victory on Wednesday.
“He wanted us to keep going. He was looking for me to come back, shut them down the next inning and find myself,” Root said. “He was looking for the lineup to put a couple runs together. He wanted us to respond immediately. The biggest message was, ‘Respond now.’ ”
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Garrett Greco rounds third base and heads for home on a triple by Jared Dowey in the top of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game against O, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Jack Messina delivers to an O batter in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy third baseman Matt Frazetta throws to first to put out O’s Derek Hald on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O’s Chase Palmer heads for home on a double by Tyler Cote in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game against Martella's Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O pitcher Andrew Root throws to a Martella’s Pharmacy batter in the top of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O’s Josh Gerken celebrates after hitting a 1-run double in the bottom of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game against Martella's Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy relief pitcher Hayden Sierocky throws to an O batter in the bottom of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O’s Matt Luchovick (center) is congratulated by Connor Helm after hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. At right is Martella’s Pharmacy catcher Zach Ramach.
O’s Derek Hald celebrates in front of Martella’s Pharmacy shortstop Konnor Pittman after hitting a 2-run double in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O’s Tyler Cote grounds outs but advances a runner to third base in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game against Martella's Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy first baseman Steve Budash can’t reach an errant pickoff throw, allowing O’s Josh Gerken to reach for a 1-run single in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy shortstop Konnor Pittman throws to first base to put out O’s Deven Kreger in the bottom of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O center fielder Chase Palmer makes a catch to put out Martella’s Pharmacy’s Steve Budash in the top of the fifth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy second baseman Tyler Alexander (left) fields a late pickoff throw as O’s Tyler Cote steals second base in the bottom of the fifth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Zach Ramach (left) is put out at second base by O second baseman Jake Bredl on a single by Konnor Pittman in the top of the sixth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
PHOTO GALLERY | O holds off Martella's Pharmacy 10-9 to tie JCBL playoff series
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Garrett Greco rounds third base and heads for home on a triple by Jared Dowey in the top of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game against O, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Jack Messina delivers to an O batter in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy third baseman Matt Frazetta throws to first to put out O’s Derek Hald on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O’s Chase Palmer heads for home on a double by Tyler Cote in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game against Martella's Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O pitcher Andrew Root throws to a Martella’s Pharmacy batter in the top of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O’s Josh Gerken celebrates after hitting a 1-run double in the bottom of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game against Martella's Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy relief pitcher Hayden Sierocky throws to an O batter in the bottom of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O’s Matt Luchovick (center) is congratulated by Connor Helm after hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. At right is Martella’s Pharmacy catcher Zach Ramach.
O’s Derek Hald celebrates in front of Martella’s Pharmacy shortstop Konnor Pittman after hitting a 2-run double in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O’s Tyler Cote grounds outs but advances a runner to third base in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game against Martella's Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy first baseman Steve Budash can’t reach an errant pickoff throw, allowing O’s Josh Gerken to reach for a 1-run single in the bottom of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy shortstop Konnor Pittman throws to first base to put out O’s Deven Kreger in the bottom of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O center fielder Chase Palmer makes a catch to put out Martella’s Pharmacy’s Steve Budash in the top of the fifth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy second baseman Tyler Alexander (left) fields a late pickoff throw as O’s Tyler Cote steals second base in the bottom of the fifth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Zach Ramach (left) is put out at second base by O second baseman Jake Bredl on a single by Konnor Pittman in the top of the sixth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
O plated three runs in both the first and second innings, and added four more in the third. The fourth-seeded squad collected nine of its 11 hits in those three frames and benefited from five first-inning walks.
“Obviously, we weren’t throwing strikes to start the game,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Five walks in the first inning is just too many. Two of those five guys that walked ended up scoring.
“The second and third inning, we were able to come back and throw strikes, not good strikes, and they hit the baseball and were able to build that lead up.”
O tied the series at 2-all. The decisive fifth game will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Point. Second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy swept its semifinal round series over Laurel Auto Group on Sunday and awaits the winner.
Martella’s Pharmacy clinched a spot in the 78th AAABA Tournament by winning the league’s regular-season title. The playoff champion earns the right to host the night games in the tournament that opens on July 31.
“It’s one of those fun days where you reserve nothing,” Pfeil said of Game 5. “For us, it’s not win or go home, but we definitely want to win and set ourselves up to take on Mainline in the final.”
Martella’s Pharmacy took a first-inning lead as Jared Dowey hit a run-scoring triple to center field and scored on Steve Budash’s sacrifice fly.
“We were down 2-0 and I told them, ‘We’ve got to go after it. This is it. We don’t win this, and we’re done,’ ” Ashbrook said.
JCBL MVP Tyler Cote had a run-scoring double to left field to highlight a three-run bottom of the first. O benefited from five walks and chased starter Jack Messina after eight batters.
Reliever Haden Sierocky entered the game and ended the inning with a strikeout to keep O’s lead at 3-2.
That margin ballooned to 6-2 in the second after singles by Derek Hald and Cote, and doubles by Jake Bredl and Josh Gerken.
A four-run third inning pushed the O margin to eight runs. Matt Luchovick hit a solo homer, Hald doubled, and Chase Palmer and Connor Helm each singled.
“We came in here knowing that Martella’s is a very good team. We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Root said. “We’ve got two good clubs.”
Martella’s Pharmacy mounted a comeback in the eighth inning, scoring four times on four hits, including a double by Nick Fleming and a two-run single by Garrett Greco to close within 10-6.
In the ninth, Fleming opened with another double and Matt Frazetta singled. Konnor Pittman’s sacrifice fly plated a run, and Tyler Alexander reached on a two-out error to extend the rally.
Dowey stroked a two-run single to right field to pull Martella’s Pharmacy within 10-9.
O reliever Nathan Holmes ended the game by striking out Budash, who had two hits, with an effective slider.
“That was a fantastic pitch to end the game,” Pfeil said. “A very good pitch.”
Root threw 129 pitches, with 85 going for strikes in the win.
Reliever Ty Ryen tossed one inning, and Holmes recorded one out for the save.
“Root kept us in the game,” Ashbrook said. “Fly balls.
“Ground outs. That’s all we asked for out of him. He came through. We were trying to save Holmes for (Thursday) if we could have, but in that situation, we’re putting him in.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter@Masty81.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.