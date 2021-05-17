CRESSON – Down to their final two outs and trailing by two runs in the WestPAC baseball championship game, the Portage Area High School players didn’t display frustration or hang their heads on Monday afternoon.
The Mustangs waited for a spark, and they got one.
Actually, they got two.
Back-to-back, one-out triples by Josh Morgan and Kaden Claar tied the game. Claar drove in Morgan and eventually scored following an errant relay throw in the bottom of the seventh inning against Berlin Brothersvalley at Mount Aloysius College.
Portage never did make another out in a 4-3 walk-off victory that handed the Mustangs program its first WestPAC baseball crown since 2004.
“We didn’t hit him all day until that last inning, with any consistency at all,” veteran Portage coach Larry McCabe said, referring to Berlin left-hander Will Spochart, who masterfully worked through 6.1 innings until the rally.
“I talked to them a couple times on and off the field and said, ‘Look, we’re OK. We’re going to be fine. You’ve just got to wait this out. It’s going to happen. It’s going to be fine,’ ” McCabe said when asked if he saw any doubts among his players as the Mountaineers led 3-1 entering the seventh inning.
“We just struggled in the batter’s box,” said McCabe, who won his 499th career game as the Portage coach.
“We scored 33 runs and had 26 hits in two games on Saturday. Today … that last inning, there were no ‘cheapies.’ Those balls were hit.
“You’re so proud. Somebody is going to pick up the next guy, or the next guy. That’s the way they’ve been down the stretch.”
The left-handed-hitting Morgan smashed a 1-1 pitch deep down the right field line for the first triple of the final half-inning.
“I put the ball in play most of the game,” Morgan said. “I wasn’t really striking out. I just put the ball in play, get on base, help the team out. He threw an inside curveball and it hung there a little bit. I’m a better inside hitter than I am outside. It just went.”
So did Claar’s hit on a 2-1 pitch that eventually landed just inside the fence in right field.
“Seeing (Morgan) triple, I felt pretty confident coming to the plate,” said Claar, also a lefty. “I’m seeing the ball well. I was prepared and felt good, got a good hit and tied it up for the championship. I’m more of a pull hitter, so an inside pitch is my pitch.”
Lucas Scarton reached on an error and Koby Kargo singled to put runners on first and second base with one out. Portage’s Payton Zatek had hit into a pair of double plays in the second and fifth innings, but he erased those memories and created one to last a lifetime. His single to left field plated Scarton with the game-winner for Portage (16-4).
“It was huge,” said Morgan, who was the winner after tossing two scoreless innings in relief of Jackson Kozlovac. “Our dugout was up. It was the most excited we were all game, by far. Once we get rolling, we’re a pretty good team.”
Berlin (11-5) led 2-0 in the first after Spochart singled, Charlie Fisher doubled, and Brady Boburchock singled.
Claar had an infield single in the second and scored on a Koby Kargo single to make it 2-1.
The Mountaineers added a run in the third after Pace Prosser singled and scored on a Fisher single.
“It’s baseball,” Berlin coach Zac Cooney said of Portage’s three-run comeback. “Partially my fault. I should have put my outfielders back in a 3-1 game. Situation-wise, it comes down on me. ... They’re a good team. We showed we could compete with them. I know we would have liked a better outcome.”
Spochart struck out seven and walked one while allowing six hits.
Portage’s Kozlovac struck out seven and walked one in five innings. Morgan struck out the side in the sixth and fanned one in the seventh.
Each team will prepare for the district playoffs, Berlin Brothersvalley in District 5 and Portage in District 6.
“That’s a good ballclub right there,” McCabe said of Berlin. “They swing the bats. The lefty, he’s crafty. He changes speeds. He’s a good pitcher.
“Hats off to my guys. They hung in there and made things happen in the end and didn’t quit. The first guy in the inning makes an out. Nobody on with one out. Guess what? We don’t make another one.
“You’ve got to be happy for these kids. It’s a special time for them. That’s what I love about coaching, getting these guys prepared and watching them have success.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
