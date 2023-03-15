WEXFORD, Pa. – His team faced an early deficit, but Penn Cambria High School girls basketball coach Keith Saleme knew the Panthers would deliver late.
The District 6 champions had enough late-game heroics to force overtime against District 10 champ Fairview, but not quite enough to pick up the victory in OT.
Fairview edged Penn Cambria 54-51 in the PIAA Class 4A second-round contest and closed a memorable season by the Panthers. The Tigers will advance to face Blackhawk in the quarterfinal round.
“It’s one of those games it’s too bad somebody had to lose it,” said Saleme after Penn Cambria’s Abby Crossman’s 3-pointer with 18.9 left in the fourth quarter set a 48-all tie and forced overtime.
The Panthers actually had a chance to win in regulation. Kaylee Harpster grabbed a rebound after a missed shot by Fairview, and Saleme called timeout with 4.5 on the clock.
Crossman nearly hit the game-winner, which bounced on the rim twice before falling away.
Fairview (21-6) outscored Penn Cambria (13-13) 6-3 in overtime.
“I’ve been saying all season I’ve got seven seniors on this team and we’ve been through it,” Saleme said.
“There were some nerves early on, but I wasn’t ready to hit the panic button.
“We responded halfway through the first quarter, got some buckets and got rolling.”
Emily Hite led Penn Cambria with 23 points, including an 8 of 8 effort on the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, when she talllied 10 points. Hite’s 3-pointer accounted for the Panthers’ only points in OT.
Crossman had 12 points, with three 3-pointers.
“Those are my two horses,” Saleme said. “They’ve been all year long. As those two go, the team goes. Here we are in the state playoffs. I needed them to step up and they did just like they did all season.”
Hope Garrity led Fairview with 25 points, including four 3-pointers.
“I’m just ecstatic for her,” said Fairview coach Aaron Garrity.
“No. 1, I’m her dad, but I’m her coach, too, in those moments. I know how hard she works and how much attention she gets from other teams. For her to show up in a big-time game like this in big-time moments. ...
“All of those life lessons you talk about hard work and having that work ethic.”
Fairview’s Bre Heidt had 11 rebounds and nine points. Four of her boards came in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“She’s a sophomore,” Coach Garrity said. “She has a love for the game and she’s a kid we really rely on as well.”
Fairview scored the game’s first seven points. The Panthers answered with an 8-2 spurt to end the first quarter trailing 9-8.
Penn Cambria’s Ava Saleme hit a free throw to tie the score at 9-all, and the Panthers’ Katie Della scored a basket at 4:57 of the second to tie the game at 11-all.
But the Tigers finished the half with 3-pointers by Hope Garrity and Ella Garrity, and a field goal by Sara Genusso to lead 19-17 at halftime.
Penn Cambria trailed 33-30 entering the fourth, but outscored Fairview 18-15 to tie the game.
