CLYMER, Pa. – The Windber Ramblers' offense struck quickly in the Appalachian Bowl, as junior back John Shuster took the first play from scrimmage 63 yards to the end zone to stun Cambria Heights.
The Windber defense then proceeded to perform in the same stifling manner it has throughout an undefeated season in a 42-0 victory on a rainy Saturday night at Penns Manor’s Pat Corrigan Field.
“How about that defense, again? They were just lights out again,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said after his team improved to 9-0 and gave the WestPAC its first Appalachian Bowl victory over the Heritage Conference.
Ligonier Valley had won the first four Appalachian Bowl games from 2016 to 2019 before leaving the Heritage Conference to join the WPIAL in 2020. Last year, no game was played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I couldn’t be more proud to coach these guys,” said Grohal, whose team next will face rival Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5 Class 2A playoffs. “Their eyes are on the next prize.”
In addition to Shuster’s long scoring run, senior Nick Dom broke an 84-yard touchdown run 56 seconds into the second quarter.
Cambria Heights’ Bailey Horvath had blocked the extra-point kick following Shuster’s TD, so Windber went for two and converted via Dylan Tomlinson’s run to lead 14-0.
“That was real important,” said Dom, who also had the lead block to spring Shuster. “That was the main goal of the week. Come out here, set the tone, put up points and get out of here.”
Even after Shuster’s touchdown at 11:41 of the opening quarter, Cambria Heights had opportunities.
The Highlanders moved 32 yards in 11 plays to the Windber 44, but Tomlinson intercepted a pass. The Ramblers were forced to punt, and Horvath blocked the kick to give the Highlanders possession at the Windber 19-yard line.
Windber’s defense eventually stopped the Highlanders on downs at the 15.
“Giving up a touchdown early in a game like this is tough. You’re playing catch up,” said Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis, whose team is 9-1. “But we got a stop and blocked that punt. I thought a score there puts us back in the game, but we didn’t take advantage of opportunities we did have.
“We knew coming in that’s a strong defense. They’re good. Their offense is good as well. We knew it was going to be a challenge. We needed to win the turnover battle and play a clean game. We weren’t able to do that tonight.”
Windber’s Ethan Brady and Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus traded interceptions in the first half before Windber quarterback Aiden Gray hit Tomlinson on an 11-yard touchdown pass, and Jordan Wright booted the extra-point to set a 21-0 halftime score.
“I thought our kids just rose to the occasion,” Grohal said. “We talked about getting some respect for the WestPAC all week, and I think they certainly did that tonight.”
Tomlinson had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Dom added scoring runs from 10 and 14 yards in the fourth.
“I don’t think they played behind all year,” Grohal said. “When you’re 9-0 and you finally have to play behind, it changes your mentality a little bit. We got up 14-0 and they really got away from what they want to do.
“That’s a credit to the defense. They just weren’t getting anything in the 2 and 3 hole that they wanted and they had to go to some other stuff and fortunately, we were able to stop it all.”
Dom finished with 150 rushing yards on 10 carries, and Shuster had 149 yards on 16 rushes. Overall, Windber netted 349 rushing yards on 33 attempts, and Gray passed for 38 yards.
The Highlanders were led by talented senior back Ryan Haluska, with 59 yards on 19 carries. Cambria Heights rushed for a net 83 yards on 38 runs, and passed for 36.
Cambria Heights and Bellwood-Antis are tied with 1,280 ratings points atop District 6 Class 2A and Lewis said the Highlanders will host a district playoff for the first time in school history.
“We’ll be fine,” Lewis said. “The senior leadership that’s got us to this point is the same senior leadership we’ll lean on going forward. We’re a proud group and I thought the kids kept on battling until the end.
“Hopefully, we come out with an intensity and we are ready to bounce back. That starts next week.”
