The undefeated Bedford Area High School boys soccer team scored a pair of goals 16 seconds apart in the second half to pull away from host Westmont Hilltop, 3-1, in a key Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest at Memorial Field on Thursday.
“That’s kind of how we’ve been all season,” Bedford coach Barrett Schrock said. “It takes us a while to put the ball in the net sometimes and then we get goals in clumps. Same thing today. Within 30 seconds we scored two. That’s who we are.”
Freshman Matt Robinette put in a rebound goal with 7:42 left in the second half as Bedford broke a 1-all tie, and senior captain Josh Diehl scored with 7:26 on the clock to put the Bisons on track to a 9-0 record. The Hilltoppers held an early 1-0 advantage in the first half before eventually slipping to 7-2 overall.
“Bedford has a fantastic team,” Westmont Hilltop coach Jason Hughes said. “They controlled the game play. We could never really get set in our strategy because they were so dominant in theirs.”
Bedford had six shots on goal, twice as many as Westmont Hilltop.
Each team’s goalkeeper – Bisons senior Chris Klinger and Hilltoppers junior Will Gerow – had a strong showing in net.
“Our play was good at the beginning. We just made a mistake and they buried it,” Bedford’s Schrock said. “We’re not used to the speed Westmont has so it took us a while to adjust to that. It was a good game. Westmont’s a good team.
“It’s been years since we won up here, so I think that was in the back of our minds, too,” added the coach, who said his team’s most recent win at Westmont had been in 2017. “But it’s good for us to have to fight some adversity.”
Westmont Hilltop sophomore Alex Crespo took a long and high shot that landed just beyond the reach of Klinger 5:20 into the first half.
“We just caught the goalie out of position and Alex Crespo made a great shot attempt to put us up,” Hughes said.
Bedford tied the game with 4:55 left in the opening half as freshman Timothy Crist scored just moments after Gerow had made a great save.
Neither team scored through the opening 32 minutes of the second half. Bedford finally broke the stalemate after Robinette collected a rebound near the left post and squeezed a shot inside the far post. Diehl found the net again 16 seconds later.
“They got that fantastic goal and then our defense hung our heads for 30 seconds and gave them the window to get in there and get another one to seal the game,” Hughes said.
The unbeaten Bisons are enjoying success with a group of veterans as well as a heavy contribution from first-year varsity players.
“We had four freshmen in the starting lineup and a couple more come in,” Schrock said. “One (freshman) who hasn’t been playing a lot of varsity, Matt Robinette, actually scored the go-ahead goal. It’s a good group of kids. Half of our team is freshmen – 13 out of 27 kids. Even the ones that didn’t see time are a good group of players.”
Schrock hopes the Bisons build on the momentum, while Hughes said the Hilltoppers must rebound quickly.
“We have five more games left and we have to continue to play,” Schrock said. “This his is my 12th year as a head coach, and I’ve never started 9-0. This team has worked extremely hard to make that happen.
“I don’t think I’ve had a group of seniors to lead us in offseason workouts like this group has. With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and not know whether they were going to play or not, that’s been huge.”
Added Hughes, “We’ll take the same approach we always do. Get the boys in a good mentality, brush this game off but learn from it.
“Take this loss and the knowledge we gained from it and take it into the rest of the season,” he said.
