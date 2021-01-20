WINDBER – Windber girls basketball coach Cory Pavlosky pointed to lessons learned during an injury-filled stretch last season as a key factor in his Ramblers’ 2-0 start to this COVID-19-delayed season.
“We’ve been waiting for this,” Pavlosky said after Windber rolled past Blacklick Valley 55-28 on Wednesday night.
Windber built a 19-6 first-quarter lead and pushed the margin to 41-11 at halftime, ensuring that a running clock would be used in the final two quarters.
“Last year we saw injuries,” Pavlosky said. “Getting Sammy (Samantha Toki) back healthy, getting Gina (Gaye) back on the floor healthy after a knee injury last year at (Conemaugh) Valley. We’ve been like, ‘What’s this team capable of with all the components?’
“Last year we were fortunate enough with the leadership we had, we got to a (District 5) final and got through the playoffs even banged up,” added the Ramblers coach, whose team won two District 5 playoff games before falling to Everett in the title game and District 6 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the PIAA Tournament.
“That little bit of experience last year for those underclassmen, that pays off,” Pavlosky said. “That playoff experience last year – that deep run, the extra practices against varsity and getting those minutes – you can see now with the sophomores and juniors, that experience pays off.”
The Vikings (1-2) have encountered the injury bug this season, as leading scorer and St. Francis University recruit Maria McConnell is out due to an injury for “at least a month,” according to coach Rich Price.
“We’re learning,” Price said. “Maria’s out. It changes things a little bit. We’re running a brand new press.
“I told the girls, this is actually December, but we don’t have a December,” he added of adapting to the new system and the coronavirus-impacted schedule. “We adjusted our press after Maria went down.
“This is new for us. Bigger court. It made a difference. They have four or five ball-handlers and they’re tough to press. We gave effort. We played hard as heck.”
Windber scored the game’s first six points. After Blacklick Valley pulled within 6-4, the Ramblers reeled off 11 straight points to go up 17-4 on a Kylie Ashbrook basket with 2:25 left in the opening quarter.
Junior Gina Gaye had a team-high 14 points. Senior Kylie Ashbrook had 12 points, and senior Amanda Cominsky scored 10 points and had a game-high seven rebounds. Sophomore Rylee Ott had seven points and six rebounds.
“They have great team chemistry and sometimes they’re a little bit too unselfish, passing too much,” Pavlosky said. “That chemistry was really key throughout. Then, the bench sees it and they come in and figure it out. Some missed layups from younger players, but I think they understand what we’re looking for.
“This is a good second win against a tough conference opponent.”
Senior Emily Marines led Blacklick Valley with 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Junior Morgan Slebodnick and freshman Kaydence Killinger each netted five points.
“Windber is a pretty good team,” Price said. “They’re experienced. They’re strong. But we’ll be back. The best thing about tonight’s game is we have another game (Thursday at Ferndale).
“Their pressure bothered us, but a lot of our turnovers were unforced turnovers or maybe a decision we shouldn’t make,” Price added.
“But we will be fine. I believe in it. I believe in those girls. This game is going to do more for us in February and March than winning a game by 30.”
