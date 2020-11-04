SIDMAN – The Forest Hills High School girls volleyball team built momentum early in a District 6 Class AA quarterfinal round match and rolled to a three-game sweep over visiting Central Cambria on Wednesday.
The third-seeded Rangers earned a spot in Friday’s 6-AA semifinal round at No. 2 Bald Eagle Area.
“We focused a lot at practice on the first-pass execution,” Forest Hills coach Cassie Layman said after a 25-9, 25-20, 25-18 victory. “Getting that first ball, putting it away, not letting them get on a serve run.
“Central Cambria is a very momentum-driven team, a very good team. Our goal was not to allow them to get on a run. Control the tempo. We did a nice job in that Game 1.”
Forest Hills is 13-2 and previously had won the program’s first Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crown last week.
Central Cambria finished a 10-6 season.
“I was happy with the effort after the initial first set,” Central Cambria coach Abbie Young said. “We didn’t get out to the start we wanted to, and I think that hurt the girls. Then we tried to come back from that. We were trying to fight all night to come back from that first game.
“Forest Hills played a great game. I give them a lot of credit. They’re a great team. I expect them to go far in the playoffs.”
Forest Hills jumped out to a 6-1 advantage in the first game and held the Red Devils in single digits. The next two sets were much closer, but the Rangers pulled away each time.
“Our middle hitter, Lexington Koeck, she did a nice job in the middle for us,” Layman said of the junior standout. “Their middle blocker couldn’t really read her and she put away some nice big momentum kills for us – untouched.”
Koeck had nine service points, three blocks and 11 kills. Senior Kenzie Colosimo had nine service points, three aces, two blocks and 40 assists. Senior Madeline Cecere had 15 kills and seven digs, senior Taylor Burda had seven service points and four aces, and senior Anna Wingard had 11 digs.
“This is very big,” Layman said. “The girls are focused. They’re a good group. I’m not surprised we’re here. We worked hard to get here. We’ve earned this opportunity to get to the next game. But it is a big deal for them. They’re a good group, and I’m excited to see them play.”
Central Cambria’s Hayley Evans had eight digs, Leah Burggraf had 14 assists, Mikalah Kim had five kills, and Deedee Long and Eden Shirk each had two aces.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” the Red Devils’ Young said. “I think a lot of people doubted them with us losing the senior class that we lost last year – six seniors. They were a phenomenal group. I think a lot of people didn’t think this team would be much this year.
“I think ending with a winning record and making it to the second round in District 6 playoffs is nothing to be ashamed of,” Young said. “We’re graduating two seniors so we’re pretty much going to return the core next year. This is only the beginning for them.”
