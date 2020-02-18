SIDMAN – Coming off its first setback of the season, the Forest Hills girls basketball team began Tuesday’s District 6 Class AAAA semifinal with a fury. The Lady Rangers’ full-court pressure caused Bedford to turn the ball over five times before it even attempted a shot.
Forest Hills dictated terms with its urgent start and despite Bedford pulling within 12 in the fourth, the Rangers advanced to their sixth straight district title game with a 60-36 triumph at Forest Hills High School, clinching a PIAA playoff berth in the process.
“We never had a setback like this, so we didn’t know what our rebound would be like. But we ended up coming in strong and pulling it out,” said Forest Hills junior Haley Croyle, who led the Rangers with 16 points and four 3-pointers. “We did really good together.”
Madeline Cecere posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jordyn Smith totaled 12 points and five steals. Liz Zajdel racked up five steals.
Winners of the past five district championships, No. 1 seed Forest Hills will meet Huntingdon (13-10), a 50-38 victor over No. 2 seed Juniata, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mount Aloysius College in the title game.
Tuesday was the fifth straight season Bedford and Forest Hills met in the playoffs, with the Rangers prevailing in every meeting.
Bedford (12-11) turned the ball over 23 times in the first half on its way to 31 total for the game. Starting three sophomores, one junior and one senior, the Bisons were unable to get in a groove offensively until late in the contest.
“I told them in the second half, ‘I don’t know what we were doing in the first half.’ Sometimes I just watch us throw turnovers, it’s like, ‘what was that?’ We had a lot of unforced errors,” Bedford coach Mark Dillow said. “We got it all the way down to 12, then we make a couple turnovers again and it’s back up to where it was.”
Sydney Taracatac led the Bisons with 16 points.
Forest Hills (23-1) tallied the game’s first nine points. Croyle compiled 10 points in the quarter, draining two 3s, as the Rangers shot 50% from the field (8-for-16) to lead 19-9.
“It was really important, it led to most of our points,” Croyle described the press’ impact.
“They were startled.”
“This was a total focus on yesterday at practice that playoff basketball is different. Everybody is 0-0,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said.
A 15-3 spurt in the second quarter helped Forest Hills, which beat Bedford 69-38 on Jan. 10, take a 34-14 advantage into halftime.
Seven straight Forest Hills points boosted the lead to 46-20 in the third. Bedford then went on a 16-2 run spanning the third and fourth frames to pull within 48-36 with 4:48 remaining. Two Croyle triples helped Forest Hills restore the lead to advance.
Bedford will only lose senior Taylor Downs to graduation.
“We have a lot coming back next year,” Dillow said. “I’m proud of them.”
