LORETTO, Pa. – Bailey Thornton has been unflappable all season, the Westmont Hilltop senior softball pitcher spearheading a team that was allowing just 2.25 runs per game – lowest in District 6 Class 3A – as the Hilltoppers won 18 of their first 20 games.
Even Thornton, though, had a difficult time keeping her composure when the Hilltoppers took the field for the program’s biggest game in decades Friday afternoon at St. Francis University’s Red Flash Softball Field.
“I think we all were confident," Thornton said. "We were excited. It’s very hard. You have to control your emotions. We weren’t able to do that. I know I couldn’t.”
When Zailees Seda Fas made a great defensive play to charge Autumn Tobias’ chopper to third and throw out Kailey Eckert at the plate for the second out, it looked like Westmont Hilltop might have survived some early jitters to get through the first inning of the District 6 Class 3A softball championship game unscathed, but it wasn’t to be.
Title game veteran Bald Eagle Area responded to score three runs in the frame and just kept going, denying the Hilltoppers their first district title in 26 years, 10-4.
Westmont Hilltop (18-3) still advances to the PIAA tournament, where they will take on WPIAL champion Avonworth at 2 p.m. Monday at Mars Area High School.
A product of Hempfield’s very successful program, first-year Hilltoppers coach Monica Cox said she thought nerves played a part in the outcome.
“I try to tell them, 'Stay calm, act like you’ve been here before, minimize damage,' ” Cox said. “We seldom have a called strike three and we had several (four). I was disappointed, to say the least, but, hopefully, we’ll get here again. We’re trying to change the culture.”
Westmont scored two runs in the first and two in the fifth, but wasn’t able to keep pace with the Eagles (16-4), who amassed 15 hits and scored three times in the first, second and fifth. It was the most runs anyone scored on the Hilltoppers this season and only the fourth time all year an opponent had scored more than four.
Westmont entered the finals having allowed just three runs in its past five games.
Thornton, Seda Fas, fellow senior Kelli Sheehan and Zoey Lynch had two hits apiece for Westmont. Thornton, Seda Fas and Lynch doubled and Thornton drove in three runs, but it wasn’t enough.
Not only was anxiousness an issue for the Hilltoppers, Zeda Fas was playing with a heavy heart after her grandmother died earlier this week.
Cox planned to take the St. Peter’s recruit to the airport immediately after the game so she could fly to the funeral in Puerto Rico. Zeda Fas’ dad, one of Cox’s assistant coaches, wasn’t able to be at the game.
“I was ready to play,” Zeda Fas said. “I came into the game thinking I had to do this for my grandmother. I came to do this for my father, for the team.”
After Seda Fas’ play for the second out, Maddie Perry and Marina Shawley roped back-to-back doubles to the fence in left and center, respectively. Perry’s drove in two runs. Shawley’s knocked in Perry.
It was the second District 6 title for Perry, who was playing in her third district final. BEA fell to Cambria Heights in 2021’s title contest.
“I’ve just been preaching all week, ‘It’s just another game. Stick with what you know. It’s still softball,’ ” Perry said. “I wanted to set the tone, having been here before.”
Bald Eagle set the table by drawing two walks to open the game.
The Eagles scored three more in the second, capitalizing on three infield hits and Sidney Thompson’s line single to right. Westmont hasn’t played much from behind all season.
“Our energy was down,” Lynch said. “We weren’t ready.”
Bald Eagle Area might have scored more in the second had Hilltoppers center fielder Makenna Oswalt not made a fantastic catch while crashing into the fence to rob Shawley of extra bases for the second out.
“It was pretty exciting,” Oswalt said of the highlight-worthy grab. “It hurt a bit.”
The Eagles put up another three-spot in the fifth, the big hit being Eckert’s two-RBI double.
After falling behind, Westmont rallied to score twice in the bottom of the first. Lynch and Seda Fas hit back-to-back two-out singles, setting up Thornton to drive them both in with a double she grounded down the left-field line.
The Hilltoppers got two more back in the bottom of the fifth when Seda Fas doubled in Sheehan and came around to score on Thornton’s well-placed blooper down the left-field line. Westmont had a great chance to draw closer in the sixth, but BEA right-hander Sierra Albright got Kendal Shingler looking on a full count with two out and two on.
Albright struck out nine Hilltoppers and walked just one.
Ironically, the last time Westmont played in the district finals in 2000, BEA coach Don Lucas was guiding Penns Valley from the opposite dugout. Bald Eagle has won eight district trophies and played in 18 District 6 championships.
“These guys aren’t easily intimidated,” Lucas said of his team. “It’s hard when you’re coming on the big stage for the first time. You learn a lot. Even to the last out, I was not at ease, because they have that capability of coming back.”
The Hilltoppers have the opportunity to do just that starting Monday against Avonworth.
“They can buck up and let’s just try again,” Cox said.
