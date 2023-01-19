DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – It didn’t take long for Conemaugh Township’s Mya Poznanski to get the three points that she needed to reach 1,000 for her varsity career on Thursday against Ferndale.
On the Indians’ second trip down the floor, the 5-foot-7 senior marked up on the left wing after taking in a pass from Maeve Cullen before sinking a 3-pointer to hit the milestone.
With that task out of the way 44 seconds into the Indians’ 64-45 win over the Yellow Jackets, Poznanski and her teammates were then able to rely on their defense as they produced 20 steals to stymy a gritty Ferndale squad.
“It was a lot of tough defense,” Poznanski said. “We just got to stay calm and play through it. I’m just glad we got the win.”
Poznanski, who wound up with 21 points, missed on her first shot attempt from the right wing, but an offensive rebound and cycling of the ball allowed Jenna Brenneman to connect on a 3-pointer to open the scoring.
Poznanski’s triple on the Indians’ next trip down the floor made it 6-0. It allowed her to become the 15th player in program history to score 1,000 points along with adding her name to a more exclusive list, the third Poznanski sibling to accomplish the feat as she joined her brothers Jordan (1,995 career points) and Tyler (1,316).
“Just seeing my brothers do it, I knew I wanted to do it, too,” Poznanski said. “It’s just such an accomplishment to do what they did.”
The milestone and the celebration of it were well-deserved in the eyes of Indians coach Lisa Byer.
“Fifteen girls and she’s one of them,” Byer said. “She deserves it. She’s been a star player for me, and a team player for me since Day 1 as a freshman. I’m proud of her.”
Even with the possible hubbub surrounding Poznanski, Byer knew that she was able to trust one of her senior leaders in staying on track with the team’s mission statement.
“She is a player that is focused on winning and focused on the game,” Byer said.
“Her mindset was on, ‘Let’s get this win.’
“She got her three points that she needed right in the beginning of the game.”
Behind eight points from Poznanski and five from Brenneman, Conemaugh Township hopped out to an 18-9 lead after a quarter, holding Ferndale without a bucket for over five minutes until Maisen Sechrengost and Angelina Wagner connected on shots during the final minute.
The Indians (7-7) expanded on their lead during the second quarter, with seven points from Brenneman leading the charge alongside six steals created mostly by an active press.
“I think our press has been getting better,” Byer said. “Our girls have been knowing where to go. I think our benefit is that we have quick guards and we do have some size under the hoop for rebounds.”
The Yellow Jackets (5-8) endured another stretch of roughly five minutes between points following a Sechrengost free throw, notching their first field goal of the quarter on a Deajah Chatman 3-pointer with 2:42 left. Chatman led Ferndale with 19 points, while Wagner added 13.
The two first-half scoring droughts encapsulated the Yellow Jackets’ frustrations on offense.
“Turnovers and our shooting,” Ferndale coach Sarah Riffle said. “We really struggled with the shooting and we’ve been trying to work on that. We were … just off tonight. They didn’t give up and I give them that. We play hard and we don’t give up. They’re a good group of girls for that.”
Conemaugh Township steadily maintained its lead during a physical third quarter, using six points each from Poznanski and Brenneman while Ferndale’s Wagner netted seven in the frame.
Brenneman finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, while teammates Katie Wiley posted eight points, and Ava Byer, seven.
A nip-and-tuck fourth quarter never saw the Indians’ lead under duress, even with eight of Chatman’s points coming during the frame. Chatman finished with six rebounds, three off Wagner’s pace on the glass.
“We’ve come a long way this season,” Riffle said. “We have five wins right now. Just the fact that they never give up says a lot about them.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
