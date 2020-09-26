PORTAGE – The Portage Area football team had an opportunity to play in front of an expanded crowd on Friday night as restrictions on the number of spectators were eased across the state this week.
The Mustangs defense put on quite a show for the nearly 2,000 socially distanced fans in a meeting of two undefeated WestPAC squads at Portage Stadium.
Coach Marty Slanoc’s team broke open a tightly played game with a pair of second-half scores in a 27-6 victory over Conemaugh Valley.
“We take a lot of pride in the defense,” Slanoc said of the 3-0 Mustangs. “We really work. We watch a lot of film and try to come together with a plan and see what they’re doing.”
Portage limited the Blue Jays’ (2-1) double wing offense to a net 64 rushing yards on 33 carries.
Conemaugh Valley had negative rushing yardage until Dylan Chontas ran 71 yards for a late fourth-quarter score.
“Their backers are phenomenal,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “They’re good at reading the play quick. They play downhill. They really don’t give you a lot of time. If you make a mistake, they’re through you and making a play. Hats off to Portage’s defense.”
Conemaugh Valley junior Logan Kent led the area with 384 rushing yards through two weeks, but the Mustangs held him to nine yards on 12 attempts.
“We adjusted,” said Portage senior defensive end Marcos Douglas. “We noticed that a lot of teams were playing a six front (against Conemaugh Valley) and they weren’t really attacking the center. They were nickel-and-diming it down the field in the middle.
“We adapted to that and made sure we took care of what we needed to take care of. We worked as one unit and not 11 individuals.”
Portage junior Oren Heidler carried 15 times for 79 yards and a score. Senior Scott Berardinelli had 45 yards on 13 attempts as the Mustangs rushed for a net 149 yards. Sophomore Andrew Miko completed 5 of 12 passes for 72 yards.
“Our line realized we’ve got to get a little more fire,” Douglas said. “We started grinding and marched it down the field.”
Neither team could move the ball early in the game, with the Blue Jays punting on their first three drives and the Mustangs punting once and turning the ball over on an interception.
Portage finally marched 63 yards in six plays, a drive capped by Heidler’s 10-yard touchdown run with 40.3 seconds left in the first quarter. Dylan Tubbs’ extra-point made it 7-0.
Miko’s 36-yard pass to Preston Rainey set up a 10-yard scoring strike to Kaden Claar for a 14-0 Mustangs lead at 6:46 of the second quarter.
“We were throwing the ball outside and we were running the ball outside, and it opened up the middle a little bit,” Slanoc said.
The Mustangs advanced to the Blue Jays 5-yard line late in the half, but Justin Mitchell recovered a Miko fumble at the 9.
The Blue Jays followed with their initial first down of the game via Noah Heltzel’s 15-yard pass to Logan Kent with 50 seconds left in the half. A penalty gave Conemaugh Valley another late first down but the Jays couldn’t score.
“We just had too many turnovers,” Coach Kent said. “It just took us out of it. We couldn’t find a rhythm on offense because they were being real aggressive.
“Our kids weren’t responding to the aggressiveness. We weren’t holding our blocks like we did the last two weeks.”
Portage used 11 plays and advanced to the Blue Jays 6-yard line before the march stalled, and Tubbs was wide left on a 35-yard field goal attempt.
“We had a couple really good drives,” Slanoc said.
“Things were clicking. We were moving. Give them credit. They made adjustments and took away what we were trying to do. A good play by them. A breakdown by us. We were down there but just couldn’t quite finish the drive. We’re going to work on that.”
A high snap on a Blue Jays punt attempt bounced into the end zone, where Claar scooped it up with 29.3 seconds left in the third quarter. Valley’s Nick Heltzel blocked the extra-point attempt.
Conemaugh Valley’s Chontas broke through the middle of the line on a 71-yard touchdown run to pull the Blue Jays within 20-6.
But on the ensuing onside kick attempt, Portage’s Rainey picked up the ball at the Conemaugh Valley 48 and ran to the end zone with 3:15 left to make it 27-6.
“A good heads-up play by Preston Rainey,” Slanoc said.
Despite the setback, Coach Kent saw plenty to build on for his Blue Jays.
“Defensively I was happy,” he said. “Two offensive touchdowns. The rest were on turnovers. We’ve got to clean up the turnovers.
“We can get a lot out of this. They showed us a lot and they showed us what we have to fix so somebody else can’t do that to us.”
