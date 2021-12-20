BERLIN, Pa. – Portage coach Travis Kargo and his Mustangs were not quick to forget about last year’s disheartening WestPAC championship game loss to Berlin Brothersvalley.
That was especially true for senior Kaden Claar, who dropped 40 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, as Portage came from behind to slip by Berlin 87-83 on Monday night.
It came as an emotional win for Portage, a program that is still fresh off the best season in school history.
“Berlin has been the model for the WestPAC for a while,” Kargo said. “We’ve been trying to get over that hump. Last year, we got them in the championship, and they beat us. This year, to come to Berlin and beat them, it’s just a great win for our program and for our kids.”
Needing 23 points coming into the game, it took only two quarters for Claar to reach the milestone after a dominant first half where he scored 25 points, including scoring 19 of Portage’s 20 in the second period.
“It means a lot,” Claar said about the achievement. “It says a lot about my team and my coaches. I’ve been working for this for a long time. It’s a great milestone to have. I’m thankful for it.”
Trae Kargo added 14 points for the Mustangs. Gavin Gouse and Andrew Miko chipped in 10 points apiece.
Portage (4-0) never led until late in the fourth quarter when a fast-break layup by Miko gave the Mustangs a 76-74 advantage.
Berlin briefly regained the lead when sophomore Craig Jarvis, who had 19 points, drilled a 3-pointer with 2:04 to play.
Four straight made free throws by Miko and Claar gave the Mustangs the lead back for good with a little over a minute to play.
Sophomore Pace Prosser, who scored a team-high 30 points for the Mountaineers, cut the lead to one possession two different times in the final 30 seconds with a triple and then a layup to make it 84-83.
Portage went up 86-83 by way of two free throws from Claar, and Berlin had a chance to tie it, but Prosser’s triple with four seconds remaining clanked harmlessly off the front of the rim and eventually into the arms of Isaac Diehl.
Diehl made the first of two tries at the line to seal it.
“We had contributions from just about everybody that stepped on the floor,” Travis Kargo said about the effort down the stretch. “We had so many kids make plays and play with such heart. The biggest thing to me was our poise. I give these kids a ton of credit. They kept battling and battling and never gave up.”
Portage went down by as many as 16 in the first quarter and trailed 50-36 at the break.
Berlin (2-2) hit 11 3-pointers in the first half and raced out to a 29-16 lead after one.
The Mountaineers will have to rebound in a hurry with a daunting stretch of games looming, including a matchup with Conemaugh Township on Wednesday.
“We don’t really have time to feel sorry for ourselves,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said. “We have another really tough game Wednesday on the road. It is what it is. It’s disappointing tonight. We’re going to get better as the year goes. It’s a stepping stone. We have to learn from it.”
Meanwhile, Portage looks to sustain some momentum after an important early season win.
“This definitely boosts our team confidence because it was a conference win against a good Berlin team,” Claar said. “It’s early in the season, so it should give us some momentum to go throughout the season.”
