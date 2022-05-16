CRESSON, Pa. – Portage baseball players went into Monday’s WestPAC championship game with thoughts of earning their second straight conference title as motivation.
Mustangs head coach Larry McCabe hoped his athletes would get even more of a boost from the knowledge that it would be their last-ever chance to win WestPAC gold, since Portage will move to the Heritage Conference this fall.
The extra incentive apparently paid off, as Portage used a 15-hit attack and aggressive base-running to claim a 18-8 victory over Rockwood in six innings at Mount Aloysius College.
Portage’s six seniors hoisted the golden WestPAC trophy as the Mustangs extended their winning streak to 18 games and kept their undefeated season alive heading into Thursday’s District 6 playoffs.
“This was a game that we looked at, like, ‘Hey, this is our last opportunity to be at the top of this conference we’ve been in now for a number of years,’” McCabe said. “Fortunately, we were able to come out on top. That, to me, means more than anything, knowing we’re never going to be in this conference again.”
The win gave the Mustangs their second consecutive conference title after their 2021 victory, which was their first championship since 2004.
“Knowing that my career is coming to an end soon, but hopefully not too soon, it’s great to be able to get this title in our last-ever chance,” Portage senior captain Tyler Alexander said. “We came in here wanting to get that gold, and that’s what we did. Our guys came through as a group. Everyone did their jobs, and it paid off.”
Alexander and Andrew Miko led the Mustangs’ offensive charge, combining to go 9-for-9 at the plate with eight runs scored and six RBIs.
Out of the leadoff spot, Alexander finished a home run short of the cycle, tallying five hits – including a triple and two doubles – and three RBIs, while scoring five times.
“Like I said last week, our approaches are outstanding,” Alexander said. “Our bats just kept coming through. Every day, day in and day out, the guys are picking each other up in the box, and it shows.”
Miko was 4-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. The junior, who was Portage’s starting pitcher, said he was glad for his offensive output after he was replaced on the mound after just two innings. Rockwood scored five runs in the second inning off Miko to lead 5-3.
“Today, I just couldn’t find the strike zone for whatever reason,” Miko said. “My teammates were able to pick me up by putting up this big game on offense, and I was glad I was able to do my part and help out. We all just wanted to get this win, and I’m very glad we did.”
Luke Scarton claimed the win in relief after the Mustangs erupted for 15 runs over the final three frames, capping off the game with a 7-run sixth inning, highlighted by a triple each from Miko, Adam Stauski and Isaac Jubina.
The Mustangs also capitalized on multiple Rockets miscues in the field, scoring four runs on passed balls and another on an error.
“I talked earlier to my guys and said we had to play our best game of the year today, but we didn’t do it,” Rockwood coach Steve Barto said. “We did for the first three to four innings, but we lost it after that. We’re going into playoffs, though, and we’re going to continue to make adjustments and grow as a team. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get some more wins.”
Scarton, Jubina and Stauski each drove in two runs for the Mustangs.
Andrew Weaver, Jonathan Felesky, Jack Pletcher and Carson Brown had two hits apiece for Rockwood (11-3-1).
Portage will have the No. 1 seed in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs that begin Thursday, while Rockwood will likely hold the top spot in District 5 Class 1A, according to Barto.
“There’s a couple things we have to sure up moving forward,” McCabe said. “We had a couple defensive issues ourselves, and we have to get better if we want to win in districts. We just have to work on some things and see where we can go.”
