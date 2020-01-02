PORTAGE – It certainly didn’t come easy, but Portage senior Kara Dividock finally got it done.
With 19 points in a 50-24 victory against Blacklick Valley Thursday night, Dividock etched her name in program history as she surpassed 1,000 points for her career.
“I honestly can’t even put this into words right now,” said Dividock. “This is just so special.”
Dividock became the 10th Lady Mustang in program history to eclipse 1,000 points. She is the second Mustang in as any years to reach the millennial mark in points after 2019 graduate Taylor Glass netted her 1,000th last winter.
“You look at all those names up there (on the banner in the gymnasium) and see all those Portage greats. It’s so amazing to think I’m a part of that,” Dividock said. “It’s just really heartwarming.”
It was a rough start to the night for Dividock and the Mustangs, who struggled mightily from the field. Even amid numerous looks, Portage (7-1) just couldn’t get the ball in the hoop. Dividock netted only two points through the first two frames.
“This isn’t something that happens very often,” said Portage coach Lance Hudak. “I think the girls were really excited and a little nervous. I think I can attribute a lot of our offensive woes in the first half just to nerves.”
Though she couldn’t find her rhythm offensively, Dividock stayed focused. She shifted her attention to the defensive side of the ball, and following a strong block to open the third quarter, her confidence slowly crept back.
“Scoring has never been a big thing for Kara,” Hudak said.
“I don’t know how many times over the years I’ve had to yell at her to score more because she was so focused on making a great pass or playing defense. Some nights your shots won’t fall, but you can always play great defense. She did that tonight.”
After converting on a baseline jumper early in the third, she sat only three points away from the prestigious milestone.
Portage senior Abbi Riskus faked a drive to the inside and found Dividock all alone outside the arc. With one shot, Dividock brought the whole house down at Len Chappell Memorial Gymnasium after sinking point No. 1,000.
“I was just hoping it went in the basket,” Dividock said. “I wanted to get the nerves over with and just play the game not having to worry about it. Once it went in, I feel like everyone’s tensions let loose.”
One Mustang who helped alleviate the scoring woes was Riskus, who totaled 10 points in the first half and sparked a 7-0 Portage run through the middle of the second quarter.
“I talked to Abbi throughout the game, and I told her she had to score,” Hudak said of Riskus. “We needed her to keep scoring for us. Kara’s time will come, but we had to focus on winning this game. Abbi went out and did what she’s done all year for us. She really gave us a spark.”
Portage was able to hold its ground on defense and allowed only 12 points each quarter en route to the victory.
“We played really good defense,” Hudak said. “When you hold a team to 12 points a half, you’re going to win. We really bared down defensively.”
The Vikings had their struggles as well, and though there were opportunities, they seemed discombobulated throughout the night.
Blacklick Valley (5-3) was a mere 4 of 15 from the charity stripe. Emily Marines led all Vikings with eight points.
“We’re making progress,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “That’s all I can say right now. We have to do better. “We’re not where we should be. That falls on me. We did some good things tonight, but we have to keep on working. “We have to keep on moving forward, no mater what obstacles we face.”
