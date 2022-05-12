DAVIDSVILLE – Having now been with his team for more than four decades, Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe has had many special squads come under his watch.
Under McCabe, the Mustangs have won a district championship, multiple conference titles and reached the PIAA final four in 1996. On Thursday afternoon, Portage was able to add another accolade to the 43-year veteran’s resume.
The Mustangs, after facing an early deficit, used an offensive outburst highlighted by a 14-run sixth inning to take down WestPAC North rival Conemaugh Township 22-6 in six innings, earning the first undefeated regular season in program history.
“We’ve played some great games this year, and won some close ones,” McCabe said. “It’s all a credit to the players doing everything they can. We started back in January. These kids put a lot of time and effort in. It’s just a great senior class, and our underclassmen have really fulfilled what’s needed.”
McCabe and the Mustangs set goals for themselves at the start of the season to first play in the WestPAC championship game, as well as to qualify for the District 6 Class 2A playoffs in hopes of eventually playing for the crown.
Portage (17-0) has accomplished both feats as the Mustangs are set to defend their WestPAC title at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Rockwood at Mount Aloysius College. This is the team’s final opportunity to play for WestPAC supremacy before the school’s move to the Heritage Conference this fall.
The Mustangs will then open the District 6 playoffs on Thursday, where they will likely hold one of the top, if not the highest seed, coming with home-field advantage.
“It’s a really great feeling, and a really great place for our program to be at,” Portage senior captain Tyler Alexander said.
“It’s a big accomplishment for our program. WestPAC and districts is the big picture, that’s where we obviously want to be at and we want to win both, but being here undefeated is great, too. We have a lot of tools to be successful moving forward, and we showed that with our offense today.”
Though Portage needed just 11 hits to double up to 22 runs, most of the knocks came in big spots.
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the third, Mason Kargo ripped a two-run single to put the Mustangs ahead. Isaac Jubina followed with a two-RBI hit of his own to help put Portage ahead 8-5 through four innings, leading up to the visitors later tallying their 14-run frame.
In the sixth, Kaden Claar and Andrew Miko each produced two-run doubles, followed by run-scoring hits from Jubina, Kargo and Jace Irvin. Nate Moore, who threw three relief innings for the Mustangs, capped off the scoring with a three-run home run over the left-field fence.
“It was a big day for a lot of the guys,” Alexander said. “We just kept coming up to the plate with great approaches. They’ve been spot on for the guys almost all season.”
Conemaugh Township, however, struggled to find control on the mound.
Three pitchers combined to issue 14 walks, while the Indians (11-5-1) also committed five errors in the field, bringing in five of Portage’s runs.
“Portage is a great team, and we knew that coming in,” Conemaugh Township coach Sam Zambanini said. “We also knew we had to throw strikes, and we just didn’t throw enough to stay in the game.
“Offensively, we have one of the better teams in the conference. You just have to play defense and throw strikes to back it up.
“That’s where we’ve struggled in the games we’ve lost.
“You can’t rely on scoring double-digit runs every game. After having six games in four days, we’re going to take the weekend off, make our adjustments and then try to get ready for district playoffs.”
Tanner Shirley went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Indians, who have three regular-season games remaining next week prior to the District 5 postseason.
Six different Mustangs each recorded multiple RBIs, led by Moore and Kargo with four apiece. Jubina was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs.
“We’re going to continue to practice and prepare,” McCabe said. “That’s all we can do if we want to get better and we want to succeed.
“We’re going to do our best to keep growing and building off of these games and hopefully make a little run.”
