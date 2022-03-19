KITTANNING – The Portage High School girls basketball team had battled heavily-favored Kennedy Catholic throughout a PIAA Class 1A semifinal round game on Saturday afternoon.
But when the Mustangs fell behind 14 points with 4:18 left, many in an enthusiastic crowd at Armstrong High School probably figured a blowout was inevitable.
Of course, the Mustangs had other ideas.
District 6 champion Portage whittled the deficit to a mere three points, but the District 10 champion Golden Eagles also finished strong as Kennedy Catholic won 51-45 and earned a spot in the state title game on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
“Never count these Portage kids out. In whatever sport they play, they’re going to give 110%,” an emotional Mustangs coach Lance Hudak said after his team closed a memorable 24-6 season. “They’re going to play with pride. They’re going to play with passion.
“I love these kids. I’m so thankful I’m a part of their athletic careers.”
Kennedy Catholic (25-2) will face the winner of a semifinal between District 4 champion Northumberland Christian and District 6 runner-up Williamsburg.
“I’ve been playing since kindergarten. I would not have wanted to finish out basketball forever with anyone else,” said Sydni Sossong, a senior who scored 12 points against Kennedy Catholic. “These girls hustle every single play. They are the best teammates anyone could ask for.
“I didn’t think anyone was really planning on us winning,” Sossong said. “We easily could have made it a blowout. They’re a great team. There’s no way around it. Our coach Lance Hudak gave us a little prayer. We say a prayer before every game. He told us it was a little David vs. Goliath thing.”
Kennedy Catholic scored the game’s first eight points as the Mustangs turned over the ball three times in the early going.
Sossong’s 3-pointer at 5:08 pulled Portage within 8-3.
Ari Wozniak hit a 3 with 2:53 on the clock, and the Mustangs trailed 10-6 after one quarter.
Senior Bellah Dinardo, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, gave the Golden Eagles a 22-13 advantage in the second quarter, before Portage senior Maryn Swank made a 3-pointer that set a 22-16 halftime score.
“We hang our hat on our defense,” said Kennedy Catholic coach Justin Magestro, whose son Drew is a standout on the Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team. “I thought we played really well in the first half. Then, we got in very serious foul trouble. I had three, four girls saddled with three fouls."
In addition to Dinardo, the Golden Eagles had a force inside in 6-foot freshman Layke Fields, who had 19 points and nine rebounds. Fields scored on put-backs and made a few impressive moves in the paint.
Portage had opportunities throughout the game, but picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 29 points.
“We had to make some adjustments and go to a zone,” Magestro said. “We don’t play zone a whole lot. We’re not real comfortable doing that and I think we had some miscues defensively.”
Dinardo made it 35-23 with 1:32 left in the third, but Portage scored the final four points of the quarter to close within eight.
A Dinardo basket with 4:18 left in the game put Kennedy Catholic up by 14 (41-27).
Portage sophomore Ashlyn Hudak hit three straight 3-pointers in a 33-second span (3:55 to 3:22) to pull the Mustangs within 41-36.
“When they started falling, in the back of my head, I was like, ‘We want this so bad.’ It was for my team the whole time,” Ashlyn Hudak said. “Those shots were for my team because I wanted our team to get to Hershey.
“When they started falling I thought that we would have got there,” she said. “It stinks that we didn’t, but that team is so good. All those girls were nice to us after the game. I’m so proud of our team and how far we came this year with three of our starters out. I think we had a great season.”
The Mustangs’ Alex Chobany pulled Portage to 44-40 with a 3-pointer at 2:16.
Fields completed a three-point play with 1:32 left and Monique Vincent made one free throw to give Kennedy Catholic a 48-40 advantage. But Portage’s Swank made a 3-pointer and Brooke Bednarski hit two free throws to close the gap to 48-45 with 49.5 remaining.
That was as close as Portage got.
“They kept digging away,” Magestro said. “I give them all the credit in the world. They played very hard. They’re well-coached. They never quit. They battled to the end and that’s what you want in final four games.”
Sossong (12), Chobany (12) and Hudak (10) all reached double-digit scoring for Portage. The Mustangs, with eight players after season-ending knee injuries to senior Lauren Shaffer, junior Maddy Hudak and sophomore Jenna Burkett, battled adversity and long odds throughout the season.
“We could have went away in that game so many times,” Lance Hudak said. “They opened up that 12 point lead and then it’s down to 3. Never quit. Heart. What we’ve gone through this year, we could have folded. We never did.
“We just kept playing. We kept getting better and we just missed out on going to Hershey – against a pretty damn good team.”
Coach Hudak gathered his players in a corner of the Armstrong gymnasium as a boys semifinal between Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Kennedy Catholic was being played in front of a loud crowd. Tears were shed and thoughts turned to both the future and the past.
“I just thanked our seniors and told all the underclassmen, ‘You mimmick the way Maryn, Syd and Lauren led this team, and we’ll be back here next year and we’ll win it,” Lance Hudak said of Swank, Sossong and Shaffer. “I’ve coached those three since preschool. I’ve dreaded this day when it would be over in basketball.
“I just love those three and they’re just class kids our underclassmen are going to learn from and they’re going to make us better in the future.”
Sossong agreed with her coach and predicted big things for the next Mustangs team.
“They’ve just got to keep up that confidence. No letups,” Sossong said. “They have the talent to go the whole way next year. I feel today was proof that such a small school like us against a big Catholic school, they come from everywhere, we could pull it out. We have the talent. We have the fight. We have the drive. I feel today is the pathway for next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.