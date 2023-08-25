JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Portage football team determined to establish its own winning legacy had no interest in providing the hosts a storybook ending on a historic Friday night in East Taylor Township.
Junior back Issac Willinsky rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and junior end Bode Layo fronted an often stifling effort by the Mustangs’ defense.
Portage defeated Conemaugh Valley 34-7, limiting a moving Blue Jays’ celebration to the pregame festivities at the newly lighted and rededicated John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium. It also was Conemaugh Valley's first game in the Heritage Conference.
“It’s still a special night,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent, who played on Jacoby’s 1992 District 6 Class 1A championship team. “Special night for Coach Jacoby. I wish we could’ve got the win for him and got the win for the whole community.
“We still have some work to do. I think once we get clicking the wins will start coming.”
The new permanent lights came on, ending an era at Conemaugh Valley – the last school in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area to play all of its home dates on Saturday afternoons.
“If it was me I’d be playing Saturday,” Jacoby joked before the game. “It’s nice. Everybody wanted it. It will be great.”
Jacob won 110 games in 22 seasons as head coach at Conemaugh Valley, a program that had lost 27 straight contests when he took over in 1980. His teams produced 13 winning seasons during a Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame career.
Prior to the game, former Conemaugh Valley players and assistant coaches gathered among fans and family members in the Blue Jays gymnasium. Longtime former area coaches such as Blairsville’s Ernie Widmar, Ab Dettorre and Rick Artley joined former United coach Chris Matava and former Greater Johnstown/Conemaugh Township/Bishop McCort Catholic coach Jerry Davitch, who all attended the pregame event in support of Jake.
Jacoby’s wife Donell and their adult children helped set up an impressive display of history placed on tables lined up throughout the gym.
Portage coach Marty Slanoc even made a point to hug Jacoby and pose for a pregame photo – with a blue CV backdrop.
Slanoc then took his Mustangs to the field, where any sentimental thoughts quickly disappeared.
Conemaugh Valley had a first down on the game’s opening possession, but lost a fumble. Portage then turned over the ball on downs. An eight-play Blue Jays march ended with a punt in what seemed to be a defensive battle.
One play changed the momentum.
Portage converted a third-and-10 from its own 37-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Easton Slanoc completed a 63-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Smithtro, who wrestled the ball from a defender near the Blue Jays’ 45 and raced to the end zone. Easton Slanoc made the first of four extra-point kicks for a 7-0 lead at 3:40 of the first quarter.
“We thought that guy wouldn’t even be covered,” Coach Slanoc said of Smithtro. “I don’t know if that was the safety, but the kid came out of nowhere and almost made a great interception. Our kid just won the battle for the ball.
"He’s probably our fastest kid on the team and he finished off the play.”
Willinsky made it 14-0 on a 5-yard touchdown run 7 seconds into the second quarter. Overall, nine of Willinsky's 20 carries resulted in first downs.
Conemaugh Valley answered with Devon Chontas’ 8-yard touchdown run. Chontas gained 128 yards on 22 carries.
Smithtro scored on a 7-yard run with 3:01 left in the second.
Conemaugh Valley misplayed the ensuing kickoff, setting up Willinsky’s 18-yard touchdown run for a 28-7 halftime lead.
“They were just opening big holes,” Willinsky said of the Mustangs line. “If our line can just really stick to their plays and learn how to get on their blocks, we’re going to be really good.”
Portage’s defense made stands in the second half when Conemaugh Valley took over at the Mustangs 20 following a high snap on a punt attempt, and again after the Jays’ Devon Blair made an interception at the Portage 37-yard line.
“Our tackles were bleeding. They were all getting beat up,” Layo said. “We just knew we had to hold the gaps and our D-ends could crash hard enough because against this offense, we just load up the line.”
Conemaugh Valley runs a double tight, double wing set, rarely passing the ball.
“I knew if our D-ends crashed hard enough and our tackles held our gaps, they were not moving the ball,” Layo said.
Layo scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 3-yard run with 1:06 left.
“There was a lot of controversy whether we were going to be good this year, but I think we’ve proven a point now and I think everybody knows we’re pretty good,” Layo said.
“We knew the lights were on, but then they were out,” Layo said. “Lights out now.”
