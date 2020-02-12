WINDBER – Don’t tell Lance Hudak Tuesday’s WestPAC regular-season finale didn’t matter.
Even though Hudak’s Portage High School girls basketball team had clinched a top seed via the so-called “Rose Bowl” tiebreaker rule on Monday, the Mustangs weren’t satisfied.
“We clinched it Monday night with the Rose Bowl thing, but obviously you don’t want that,” Hudak said after his Mustangs defeated host Windber 54-47. “We talked about going undefeated in the section and getting the No. 1 seed. We got it.”
The Mustangs (19-3 overall) finished with a perfect 12-0 WestPAC mark and hold the top seed in the North. Portage will host WestPAC South runner-up Shade in Wednesday’s semifinal round.
Windber (17-5, 10-2), the North’s second seed, will travel to South top-seed Shanksville-Stonycreek on Wednesday.
The semifinal winners advance to Friday’s WestPAC championship game at Pitt-Johnstown.
“There was a lot of individual efforts towards the team goal,” Portage’s Hudak said.
Senior point guard Abbi Riskus had a game-high 20 points, while freshman Maddy Hudak sparked the team with 10 second-quarter points as the Mustangs built a 27-19 halftime advantage. Kara Dividock had six of her nine points in the fourth quarter as Portage held off a Windber comeback.
“I think in the first half we were a little out of sync,” Coach Hudak said. “We played defense. At the end of the first quarter I said, ‘Hey, we’re up 7-4.’ We had a good pick-me-up in the first half from our two freshmen, Ari (Wozniak) and Maddy (Hudak). They came off the bench and hit some shots and helped us get that lead until everybody else started to find their rhythm.”
Neither team scored during the first three minutes of the game and the first quarter produced a total of 11 points.
The Mustangs used a 20-15 second-quarter margin to build an eight-point halftime lead. The Mustangs led 40-31 entering the final quarter.
Windber pulled within four points, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Amanda Cominsky had 13 points and 18 rebounds for the Ramblers. Alayna Elliott had 14 points and moved within 16 of the 1,000-point milestone, according to coach Cory Pavlosky.
Pavlosky said the Ramblers had to overcome the cool start, which was hindered by squandered opportunities on high-percentage shots.
“We missed a lot of those little duck ins. A lot of loose balls just bounced off our hands or we chucked it away when we were a little antsy,” Pavlosky said. “I think that cost us in the grand scheme of things, especially in a tight game where it came down to foul situations.”
The Ramblers gained momentum in the second half.
“Portage likes to run. If you can get back there and set your defense, we thought, ‘Hey, let’s get it into our pace.’ We did that for a stretch and started to close the gap,” Pavlosky said. “Usually whenever we got it within five or seven, there was a weird turnover and it’s off our hands; we fell asleep; or we tried to force it inside. We had to foul and they extended the lead a bit.”
