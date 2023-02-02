WINDBER, Pa. – Active and physical defense played by both the Portage Mustangs and Windber Ramblers ensured that Thursday’s girls basketball game was not a haven for shooters at Windber Area High School.
Carrying a six-point lead into the second half, Portage held Windber to just five points the rest of the way as it pulled out a 44-28 nonconference win in a rekindled rivalry between former WestPAC foes.
The Mustangs (16-5) limited the Ramblers (14-5) to one field goal over the final two quarters – a bucket from Lexie James early in the third quarter. From there, Windber managed three points from the free-throw line, one from Rylee Ott and a pair from Angel James with 23 seconds left in the third.
Portage, which was experiencing its own shooting struggles during the second half in registering five field goals in the third quarter and five free throws during the fourth, held Windber without a point in the closing frame.
“Our goal in every quarter is to hold a team to single digits,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “To put a five-spot up in the second half, that’s great stuff. We were really focused coming into this game. It’s Windber. The familiarity. The rivalry.
“These girls have been playing each other since preschool.”
For the Ramblers, having short spurts of offensive rhythm wasn’t the recipe for success against an evenly matched foe such as the Mustangs.
While neither team was potent from the line, Windber coach Cory Pavlosky saw an area where his team could have busted its slump.
“We were stone-cold shooting,” Pavlosky said. “(Portage) shot 11-for-21, they didn’t light it up at the free-throw line, but they got there a lot. We were 6-for-13. I think if we would have got there a little more, you tell good shooters ‘You get to the line and you can get your rhythm.’ But they missed a lot of wide-open bunnies, where maybe they could have made a decision to drive to the basket, but they didn’t. Obviously, when we got to the layup spot, we missed that quite often as well.
“In a game like this, somebody has to step up. Someone has to be the person to take the reins and make sure they get to the free-throw line or make those big baskets and get some momentum back.”
Portage overcame its own slow shooting in the first to pull ahead late in the quarter thanks to a 6-2 run in the final 1:10 starting with a Maddy Hudak bucket. A 3-pointer from Ashlyn Hudak in reply to a Kaylie Gaye basket put the Mustangs up 9-7 with 30 seconds remaining. Maddy Hudak sank a free throw with 12 seconds on the board to give the Mustangs a 10-7 lead after one.
Windber opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run, using seven points from Gaye and a field goal from Sam Horner to hop ahead 16-12 with 6:20 to go in the half. A Maddy Hudak trey opened Portage’s response run, which put the guests ahead 21-20 on a shot from Ari Wozniak with 2:45 left in the half.
Windber drew within two points late in the half as Gaye connected on a 3-pointer before Portage pushed the lead back to five with a basket from Maddy Hudak and a free throw from Brooke Bednarski.
In the second half, Portage methodically pulled away as it led 39-28 after three quarters as Cami Burkett scored four of the Mustangs’ 11 points in the frame.
In the fourth, Portage went 5-for-8 at the line to set the final.
“It’s an old adage: Sometimes your shots won’t fall, but you can always play defense,” Lance Hudak said. “With us in our press and the way we are aggressively, our defense is usually our offense. Fast-break opportunities. Transition. I think we saw that tonight.”
Maddy Hudak’s game-best 17 points was accompanied by 10 boards. Burkett yanked down 10 rebounds to go with her nine points, while Bednarski reeled in 11 rebounds.
Gaye’s 12 points and 11 boards led Windber in both categories. Horner grabbed nine rebounds in the loss.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814- 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
