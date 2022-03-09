CRESSON, Pa. – While many of its shots missed the mark in the first half, the Portage girls basketball team finally got its offense in motion in the third quarter on Wednesday.
Facing District 7’s West Greene in the PIAA Class 1A first round at Mount Aloysius College, the Mustangs took a 10-point swing early in the third stanza and staved off a Pioneers rally late to claim a 60-51 victory.
“We wanted to win, and we want to go as far as we can in states,” said Portage sophomore Alex Chobany, who scored 17 in the win. “We just have to work hard and keep this up.”
With the victory, Portage advances to the second round of the Class 1A tournament and is set to play Berlin Brothersvalley on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
The Mountaineers defeated Aquinas Academy 42-41 in overtime on Wednesday. On Dec. 17, Portage topped Berlin Brothersvalley 53-39.
Wednesday was the first victory in the state playoffs for Portage since it advanced to the semifinals during the 2014-15 season.
“It’s survive and advance at this point,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “It’s been a crazy year, and with everything we’ve been through, these girls just keep pushing through and keep working hard. They deserve this.”
The reigning District 6 champions struggled to find its sweet spot in the first half as it struggled mightily from the field.
The Mustangs whiffed on several layup attempts – many of them uncontested – and they entered halftime with just a four-point lead despite controlling possession.
It was the third quarter when Portage (22-5) was able to gain some distance. Cami Burkett, Sydni Sossong and Brooke Bednarski each had a pair of buckets in a 12-2 Mustangs run, and Portage held a 44-31 lead after three.
Points were also at a premium for West Greene (18-5), which was held to single digits in scoring in both the second and third quarters.
“They have some good players, and we knew that everyone was going to have to step in and help on defense,” said Portage junior Ari Wozniak, who scored 13. “Everyone helped and boxed out.”
Portage held a double-digit lead for much of the final stanza, but West Greene put up a run late and cut the deficit to seven with just over two minutes left in the game.
Pioneers senior Anna Durban scored 19 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, and a game that appeared to be wrapped tightly with a bow quickly opened up late.
“We didn’t come out of the locker room as strong as we should have,” West Greene coach Jordan Watson said.
“(Portage) stretched the lead to nine, and then we missed a layup, and then they kept scoring. We tried and played hard, but we just missed too many layups and dug ourselves into too deep of a hole.”
Successful foul shots from Chobany and Bednarski, however, provided Portage with a late safety net to clinch the victory.
It was the second-consecutive game that Portage allowed a team to comeback from a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter after surrendering a 10-point lead in Friday’s District 6 title game.
Moving forward, closing out games will be a point of emphasis for the Mustangs.
“We just have to work on our passing and be smarter with the ball,” Wozniak said. “We have to have confidence.”
Portage received 11 points from Bednarski with both Sossong and Ashlyn Hudak scoring seven.
