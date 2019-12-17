PORTAGE – A strong third quarter by Shanksville made the early season matchup start to feel like a playoff game. But down the stretch, Portage relied on its suffocating defense and clutch free throw shooting to remain unbeaten in 2019.
With senior Abbi Riskus leading the way, the Mustangs defended home court and won 41-34.
In the early going, it looked like the Shanksville-Stonycreek Vikings were going to be in for a long game. Though the visitors scored the first basket of the game, it was the defense of Portage that turned the tide into their favor early.
Using the full-court press, coach Lance Hudak and the Mustangs were able to turn over the Vikings on four of their next five offensive possessions.
“We started the game hot, shooting the ball real well and running the offense,” explained Hudak. “(And then) we bared down defensively.”
The explosive Mustang offense lead to a 9-0 run to give them a 9-2 lead when coach Cory Crognale called an early timeout. From there, Crognale was able to help guide his squad to break the press. The final three buckets of the quarter for the Vikings belonged to sophomore Rylee Snyder, who was often on the receiving end of a two-on-one advantage and laid up easy buckets to keep her team in it.
The second quarter started off much like the first, with two early baskets from Riskus, who finished with a game-high 18 points. The second layup came after a steal on the press defense.
“We bit ourselves a little bit with the turnovers we were making,” explained Crognale.
“I thought we were going to be able to handle it a little better than what we did.”
After the second layup from Riskus, fellow senior Kara Dividock heated up from beyond the arc, hitting two rainbow 3-pointers to put the Mustangs up 25-8. From there though, the Mustangs never scored the rest of the first half, as Shanksville scored the final seven points to bring the game back into single-digits.
“We knew this would be a game of runs,” said Hudak.
In the third quarter, the shooting continued to be cold for Portage, who only hit three field goals in the frame.
Sophomore Josie Snyder for Shanksville hit two 3-pointers to bring the Vikings back into the picture, with the final bucket from sophomore Allie Zeigler bringing the score to 33-29.
In the fourth quarter though, it was the Riskus show. She controlled the offense from her point guard role, with Hudak at times demanding she take the reins from her teammates.
She was the only Mustang to score in the quarter, finishing with 8 points, as she hit five of eight free throws, including five of her final six. She also hit the biggest shot, a trey from the left wing that stretched the lead to 36-31.
“I remember Abbi hit the one from the left wing, which was the separation in the game,” said Hudak.
On the season, Portage remains undefeated as they improved to 5-0 with the War Memorial Tournament due up next on their schedule. Shanksville-Stonycreek meanwhile dropped its first game of the season with a trip to Tussey Mountain up next.
