CRESSON – The Portage Area girls basketball team identified several goals this season.
While winning the Art Burkett Memorial Tournament, securing the WestPAC North and claiming the WestPAC title were all realistic goals, the Mustangs never envisioned they would make history this season.
With an upset over No. 1 Hollidaysburg in the District 6-8-9 Class AAAAA title game Saturday at Mount Aloysius College, they did just that.
The Mustangs defeated the Golden Tigers, 75-68, to claim the first district championship of any kind at Portage Area School District in 34 years.
“I can’t really put this into words,” said Portage senior Kara Dividock, who netted 10 points in the victory. “Just knowing that we did this and how much we all wanted this, it’s just unbelievable.”
It was also the first district championship in program history.
The last time the school district hoisted any type of championship trophy was in 1986, when the baseball team claimed the District 6 crown.
“It’s unbelievable to be a part of making history,” said Portage senior Abbi Riskus, who led her team with 20 points. “I’ll remember this forever. Going through this journey with my teammates was incredible.”
The Mustangs avenged an earlier loss to Hollidaysburg (17-7), which took home a 60-48 decision on Jan. 25 at St. Francis.
Aside from the evident stakes of the championship, Portage (23-3) was determined to put its best foot forward following a lackluster performance last month. Sophomore Lauren Shaffer posted seven points in the first five minutes of the game and sparked her team to an 11-4 run.
“Coming into the game, especially as the underdog and so many people thinking that Hollidaysburg was going to beat us again, we were pushing so hard to just play our best,” Portage senior Emma Kissell said. “We know how we can play. We didn’t show that at St. Francis, and we wanted to show what we were capable of today.”
Though she provided more of an offensive spark than she typically has this season, Shaffer’s greatest contributions were one-on-one with Hollidaysburg sensation Marin Miller.
Miller (28 points) continually kept the Golden Tigers in the hunt, though many of her points were from the charity stripe.
“I just blocked out everything else and stayed on her,” said Shaffer, who totaled 15 points. “I just followed her, because I knew she could shoot.”
Shaffer played damage control and limited Miller to eight buckets.
Portage found plenty of offensive production throughout the game and took command of the game in the third quarter.
Finding her stride, Dividock sunk a pair of deep 3s midway through the third frame as the Mustangs began to distance themselves.
But though Portage was tickling the twine from the field, it struggled mightily from the foul line.
As four of Hollidaysburg’s starters eventually fouled out, with Portage gifted the bonus in the third quarter, the Mustangs converted only 17 of 40 shots from the charity stripe.
“We were getting to the foul line a lot, and I think the pressure really got to us,” said Portage freshman Maddy Hudak, who was 6-for-14 from the line.
“It freaks you out a little bit.
“You have to just calm down.”
Even with its shortcomings from the foul line, Portage was still able to get the job done.
“This is just a special team this year,” sophomore Sydni Sossong said. “A team like this doesn’t come around very often.
“It’s just awesome that we accomplished this.”
The Mustangs now advance to the PIAA Class AAAAA playoffs and are set to face the No. 3 seed from the WPIAL March 7 at a time and site yet to be announced.
