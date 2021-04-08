WINDBER – By his own admission, Jackson Kozlovac was trying to do too much on the mound early in Portage Area High School’s baseball game at Windber on a windy Thursday afternoon.
The senior right-hander eventually relied more on his Mustangs teammates, especially after Windber had taken a two-run advantage in the bottom of the second inning.
Kozlovac only allowed three hits through the final five innings, and the Portage offense awoke in a 12-4 victory over the Ramblers.
“My dogs in the field helped me,” Kozlovac said of his defense. “We have great athletes in the infield and the outfield, too. We’re all set.”
Portage made only one error.
Kozlovac struck out nine batters and walked three in 62/3 innings.
“He settled in,” Portage coach Larry McCabe said. “He struggled a little bit in the early innings. The fastball was getting away from him, up. Being behind in the count costs you.”
Nate Moore tossed the final third of the seventh inning after Kozlovac surpassed the 100-pitch limit.
“Just calming down, too, on the mound (made the difference),” said Kozlovac, who threw 102 pitches, 66 for strikes. “I came out anxious and was trying to throw as hard as I can. I just needed to settle down and let my defense do the work.
“They did that. I’m proud of the boys. We came out energetic. We finished energetic. That’s all I could ask for.”
Portage (4-1) was led on offense by junior Tyler Alexander, who went 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and four RBIs.
“I thought Tyler Alexander did a great job in the batter’s box,” McCabe said. “He had some very good, important, timely hits.”
Sophomore Andrew Miko had two hits, with a double, one run and one run batted in.
Senior Koby Kargo had two hits and drove in three runs.
Junior Cole Strick singled and later scored on a delayed double steal to give the Ramblers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Portage went up 2-1 via a pair of unearned runs in the second, but Windber (1-3) answered with three runs in its half of the frame.
Junior Aiden Gray singled, and Strick ripped a two-run double to give Windber a 4-2 advantage.
“We try to preach to be aggressive early in counts,” Windber coach Dan Clark said.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of that early on. Kozlovac threw a really good game for them. He seemed to settle in and we kind of just went silent once he was able to get going.”
Strick and Gray each had two hits. Freshman Andrew Scalia and Strick each had a double for Windber.
Portage closed within a run in the third and went up 5-4 in the fourth. The Mustangs added three in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Windber was hurt by six errors and extended an inning when a third strike with two outs got away.
“We have to be better defensively,” Clark said. “When you give teams extra pitches, extra bases and extra at-bats, it’s going to hurt you eventually.
“That’s exactly what happened today.
“It’s hard to hold a lead when you’re not executing defensively.”
Ramblers senior starter Jake Reynolds went four innings until reaching the 100-pitch limit. He struck out seven and walked four while scattering seven hits.
“Jake’s outing, what he did well, he got ahead of hitters early,” Clark said. “He had a ton of first-pitch strikes.”
Reynolds had first-pitch strikes against 18 of 25 batters he faced. He threw 103 pitches, 61 for strikes.
“Where we ran into trouble, we got a little deep in too many counts, too many times,” Clark said.
Portage will face Hollidaysburg in the Altoona Curve Classic on Friday. Windber will face Greater Johnstown at Roxbury Park.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
