PORTAGE – Drenched from a Gatorade bath after sealing his 500th career victory Thursday, Portage Area High School baseball coach Larry McCabe couldn’t help but feel a sense of relief.
McCabe’s Mustangs defeated No. 8 Northern Cambria, 4-3, in a thrilling eight-inning District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal matchup, and the 41-year coach was honored by players of past and present following the game.
But with victory No. 500 in the rear view mirror, he’s looking ahead at what could be a lengthy playoff run for his team.
“I’m glad it’s over,” McCabe said with a snarl. “There was a lot of hype going into it, and I’m happy it’s finished. These kids deserve the attention – not me.”
Though the Mustangs eked out an intense playoff victory, all eyes were on McCabe following the game.
“It was really special to win this game for him,” Portage senior right fielder Koby Kargo said. “He’s been around this program for such a long time, and he’s been so good to us. We’re so lucky to have him.”
Top-seeded Portage (17-4) won its first playoff game in four years following an epic back-and-forth battle with the Colts.
Locked up at 3 with Northern Cambria following seven rigorous innings, a clutch hit from Luke Scarton settled the score.
With the bases loaded following a double from Jackson Kozlovac, a Colt error and an intentional walk, Scarton crushed a line drive that soared into fair territory to drive home Kozlovac and secure the winning run.
“We just kept battling,” Scarton said. “We’re not willing to lose.
“All it takes is for one person to get a hit. We have a lot of different guys that can get timely hits.”
The Mustangs capped off a highlight-reel finish, but the game didn’t open on their terms.
Mike Hoover (2-for-4) crushed a solo homer in the first inning, and a Portage miscue over a pickoff attempt allowed Zach Taylor to steal home in the third.
“I’m extremely proud of my boys,” Northern Cambria coach Brian Bougher said. “We had a rough start to the season, and just being in a position to make the playoffs is incredible itself.
“We played really good, and if a couple little things would have went our way, this would’ve been a different outcome.”
Despite falling in a 2-0 hole, the Mustangs retaliated in the bottom half of the third.
Andrew Miko cranked a shot deep into the outfield to score a pair, and Tyler Alexander posted an RBI single on the ensuing at-bat.
Northern Cambria received a run in the fifth via a Josh Morgan balk.
Despite the balk, Morgan cooled the surging Colts after stepping on the mound in the fifth.
He hurled four innings, allowing just two hits and fanning seven.
“Josh came in and did a tremendous job,” McCabe said. “He gave up a run on a balk, but he settled in. He really helped keep us alive.”
Northern Cambria was aided by starting pitcher Josh Miller, who threw seven innings and surrendered four hits while striking out six.
He and the Colts infield executed a hidden ball trick play with two outs in the seventh inning to pick off Portage’s Connor Binaut at second base.
“You talk about a game-changing moment,” McCabe said. “It really fooled us, and that was a big momentum changer for them. It could’ve been costly.”
With the victory, Portage advances to the Class 2A semifinals where it is set to host Southern Huntingdon on Tuesday. The Rockets (15-4) defeated United 7-0. Southern Huntingdon topped Portage 11-1 in five innings on April 5.
