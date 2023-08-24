PORTAGE, Pa. – As Heritage Conference debutants in 2022, the Portage Mustangs muscled their way to a 6-3 mark in the league with a 7-5 overall finish, capped with a loss in the District 6 Class 1A semifinals at conference champion Penns Manor.
As 2023 is set to kickoff, Portage coach Marty Slanoc’s offered an assessment of the school’s new athletic home after one year in the league comprised mostly of Indiana County schools.
“Great. Loved it,” Slanoc said.
“It’s a great conference. Aside from the game play, the media coverage from all over is very impressive. The talent and competition is really good, I thought it really prepared us for the playoffs.”
Coming over from the WestPAC, where the Mustangs were perennially in the top tier of the conference standings, the Mustangs’ fortunes in their new digs possibly exceeded expectations from those outside the program.
“Last year, everybody thought that we were just going to get run over coming into (the Heritage Conference),” senior Jake Nolan said. “This year, I think we can do even better than we did last year. The attitude is even better.
“We’ve seen what the conference is like and what we’re going up against. Overall, I think we’re going to do a lot better.”
Portage played four games decided by 10 or fewer points, going 2-2 in those contests, while playing in only six such conference games in the WestPAC from 2018 to ‘21.
“In the WestPAC, it was always a big win or a big loss,” senior Trent Nesbella said. “In the Heritage, everything is more balanced out. You get a bunch of better teams. You actually get to compete a lot. I think it’s a lot more fun to play in the Heritage.”
Improving on their 2022 efforts will require Portage, which brings back six starters on both sides of the ball, to replace a host of standouts lost to graduation. Not that it’s a new thing in the world of scholastic football.
“We lost a three-year starting quarterback (Andrew Miko) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Isaac Jubina),” Slanoc said. “You just have to change and adapt. We lost good athletes before last year. You don’t do it the same way, you just try to find out what your strengths are as a team and go that route.”
What are the projected strengths heading into 2023 for the Mustangs?“
“We think we’re going to have a couple of kids who can run the ball,” Slanoc said. “We think we’re going to have an offensive line that’s OK. We have a tight end that can catch it, so we’re going to try to do some things there.
“If our guys up front (on defense) can mature, I think we can be OK. We’re replacing some guys up front, and some good ones. If our guys can rotate in and mature and get better, I think we’re going to be OK.”
Being OK in the rough-and-tumble Heritage, which does welcome WestPAC defectors – and familiar faces – Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley this season, is only part of the equation.
Portage, which will run out of the Wing-T with the ball and show a 4-3 front without the ball, traditionally rides into action with high expectations.
“We want to make the District 6 playoffs and try to make a run,” Slanoc said. “You need some luck. You need to stay injury-free. You need to be playing your best football at the end of the year.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
