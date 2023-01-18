ARMAGH – United basketball coach Matt Rodkey would like for his team to emulate the Portage Mustangs.
“We would love to get another shot at those guys. They’re a great program, and one we would love to be considered with,” Rodkey said after the Lions suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 season, an 83-79 overtime loss to the Mustangs in a showdown between Heritage Conference division leaders on Wednesday night.
“One thing that our boys learned is we can play with Portage,” Rodkey said. “Going into overtime with those guys gives our guys confidence. We can stay with those guys.”
United had won its first 13 games.
Portage senior Mason Kargo saw plenty of significance to this victory, which came before a vocal crowd at United High School.
“It feels special,” said Kargo, who led the Mustangs (14-1, 9-0 conference) with 19 points. “We knew coming in this team’s great. We knew it would be a really good atmosphere with two really good teams.”
The victory might have come in a mid-season game in January. But coach Travis Kargo does not see this as just another victory.
“This is something to build on. We try to celebrate every win because wins are special,” said coach Kargo, who can achieve his 300th career coaching win on Friday at home against Cambria Heights.
“I tell these kids, ‘You never get this time back. Enjoy every win; championship, regular game’. The atmosphere here tonight, as good as United is, coming in undefeated, it was another great high school athletic event, and for us, we came out on the right side. It’s a character-building win.”
Andrew Miko needed 25 points to reach the 1,000-points mark for his career. He managed 18 points, but made his presence known under the boards and in distributing the ball.
“He’s a special player. He can do it all. He’s a great teammate to have. Everyone wants to have a teammate like him,” Mason Kargo said.
Miko can achieve the time-honored milestone on Friday when the Mustangs play host to Cambria Heights.
Portage never trailed in the first half. Portage assumed a 15-10 lead after the first quarter, and took a 31-27 lead into the recess.
“I’m proud of our boys. They played hard. They stuck to it,” Rodkey said. “We got down in the first quarter. We didn’t play our best quarter.”
A 9-0 rally, however, put the Lions (13-1, 8-1) ahead, 36-31, with 2:44 gone in the third quarter. Brad Felix led United with 26 points, followed by Joe Marino (16), Isaac Worthington (12) and Dylan DIshong (11)
“We talked at halftime. We’ve been having slow starts to the third quarter,” coach Kargo said. “I said, ‘I don’t know what we have to do change it, but we have to find something to change.’ ”
“We just had to pick up our effort. We came out slow. and once we got moving again, we got our lead back and kept rolling with it,” Mason Kargo said.
United led by as many as 10 points on three occasions in the third period. The Lions, however, needed a 3-point field goal by Dishong just before the fourth-quarter buzzer to tie the score at 71 and force overtime.
“As bad as (the Mustangs) played the first few minutes they continued to fight. They continued to believe in each other,” coach Kargo said. “And you saw a gutsy comeback between two very good high school basketball teams.”
“We tied it up to go to overtime. What more can I ask? Somebody had to lose the game,” Rodkey said.
Clutch free-throw shooting proved to be the difference for the Mustangs, who made good on 20 of 24 attempts.
Portage made good on four one-and-one free throw opportunities over the last 3:22 of regulation to retain their stake in the game.
“We’ve been very inconsistent shooting free throws this year,” coach Kargo said. “And you wouldn’t have known it in the fourth quarter and overtime. Our kids stepped up. and that’s the sign of a very good basketball team.
“I really felt our kids had the really slow heartbeat, and stepped up to the line and had to do the job and did the job.”
Luke Scarton added 15 points for the Mustangs, followed by Owen Gouse and Bode Layo (10 each).
