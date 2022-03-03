CRESSON, Pa. – All eight players in Portage’s primary rotation have the ability to consistently knock down shots. Opposing teams know this from reviewing film or scouting reports.
With this skill in their back pocket for the entire season, it was only fitting for the Mustangs to post one of their best shooting nights of the year in the District 6 Class 2A title game.
Portage recorded a 17-for-25 mark from the floor in the first half, on the way to shooting nearly 60% in the contest, as the Mustangs earned their second consecutive district crown with a 72-58 victory over Penns Manor on Thursday at Mount Aloysius College.
“I could just tell our kids were very focused,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “Big players rise up to play big games, and as a team, everybody played well. Everyone was able to contribute. We prepared as well as we could and it showed tonight. Our offense led us to open shots. The way our kids pass and play together is exceptional.”
Entering the 2021-22 season losing four starters from last year’s squad that reached the PIAA semifinals, Portage needed multiple players to fill in key roles.
The Mustangs (26-1) had little trouble, having current starters seeing minutes off the bench last season. This experience helped lead the squad to its first-ever WestPAC championship win this season.
“I tried my best to take on one of the leadership roles this season,” said senior Kaden Claar, who erupted for 34 points.
“I wanted to take these younger guys under my wing to help develop them and make this team the best it can be.
“We worked very hard to get here, we’re in the gym every day shooting and working. It’s definitely paying off.”
Now, with two gold medals under their belts already this season, the Mustangs have one space left for a state title.
Portage’s quest for PIAA supremacy will begin Wednesday against the fifth-place finisher from District 7.
“We know we’re going to have a tough game, playing a WPIAL team, but we’ve done that the last few years as well,” Kargo said. “I think it helps build our confidence. The focus and attention to detail is something we focus on, and that’s key right now. That’s what it takes to keep winning and moving on.”
Portage’s attention to detail helped the squad work around Penns Manor’s zone defense in the first half, with two Comets standing in the paint above 6-foot-5.
The Mustangs executed high-low passing and a drive-and-kick approach to near perfection, resulting in shooting 9-for-13 in the first quarter and sinking their first four consecutive shots to begin the second. Portage led 20-11 after one frame and eventually doubled the lead to 18 at 40-22 going into halftime.
“We did a great job moving the ball and getting open looks,” said Gavin Gouse, who knocked down four 3-pointers and totaled 14 points.
“It’s something we knew we had to do well against a defense like theirs. This is a great feeling knowing we’re able to work so well on the floor together to get in positions like that.”
Grant Grimaldi, one of the Comets’ towering forwards, kept Penns Manor (20-5) alive by consistently getting offensive looks in the paint. The senior scored 15 of the Comets’ 22 points in the first half and eventually matched Claar with 34.
Competing in their first district championship in 32 years, though, Penns Manor may have felt the effects of playing on a big stage.
“I think the atmosphere hit us and nerves got the best of us,” said Comets coach Andrew Lansberry, whose team will advance to the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed from District 6 and will take on District 9’s third place team.
“We were a half a step slow on a lot of plays. We didn’t play as fast as we did in the semifinals. We let Claar and the other players get comfortable, and it hurt us on defense.”
Portage led by as much as 25 in the third quarter before the Mustangs’ subs entered midway through the fourth. The Comets closed the gap with a 10-0 run to end the game.
“It’s humbling after all these years to be in this position,” Kargo said. “I tip my cap to these kids. They’re the ones that go out and work so hard. When we have five guys playing together, it’s a tough combination to beat.”
