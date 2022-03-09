CRESSON, Pa. – It is widely known that in the game of basketball, a lead can be gained just as quickly as it can disappear.
This was the case with Portage’s slim advantage over Sto-Rox in the first half of Wednesday’s PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff game.
The Mustangs held a two-point lead after one quarter, which Sto-Rox quickly turned into a five-point deficit. Portage’s shot selection hindered its performance during the stretch, but found the quick fix.
The District 6 champions came out of a timeout and took the lead right back, using a strong second half performance to build on their advantage, as the Mustangs claimed a 68-46 victory at Mount Aloysius College.
“In the second quarter, we lost our poise a little bit,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “We had some careless turnovers and some poor shot selections. I said the sign of a mature team, all I said was ‘shot selection’. They nodded, and they fixed it.”
Portage, after missing its first five shots of the second quarter, answered with a 10-point run to lead 27-22 and never trailed the rest of the game.
The Mustangs then made six of their first seven shots of the third quarter and were 3-for-5 to begin the fourth.
This ballooned their 8-point halftime advantage to 14 at the end of the third and up to as high as 25 in the fourth.
“The second half, that was the difference – shot selection,” Kargo said. “We were a lot more patient with the basketball. That stretch in the second quarter, we took a lot of quick 3s, and that’s not what we wanted.
“Once we fixed that, it was a lot smoother for us.”
Portage’s stellar ability to pass the ball and create open looks stifled the Sto-Rox defense for the duration of the contest.
The Mustangs used a 17-2 run to erase the Vikings’ only lead in the second quarter to go in front 34-24. Portage opened both the third and the fourth frames on 9-0 runs.
“We came out with a big focus in the second half,” said Kaden Claar, who led the Mustangs with 23 points. “At halftime, we said if we win the second half, we win the game. We knew we had a big job to do, and we executed the game plan.
“Our team chemistry is one of our biggest factors, and it’s something that’s carried us all season.”
Picking apart Sto-Rox’s man-to-man defense in the first half and zone scheme early in the second half also led to multiple open looks inside. Andrew Miko scored 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting, with all eight buckets coming in the paint.
“Our guards do a really great job of finding the open guy,” Miko said. “It just happens to be me sometimes. It’s nice to be down there and just being able to shoot layups. We have guys that are able to knock down shots consistently from the outside, too, so having that balance always helps.”
Corey Simmons Jr. matched Claar with 23 points for Sto-Rox (12-9). Despite Sto-Rox controlling the offensive glass by pulling down 12 offensive rebounds, the Vikings had no other player above nine points.
Sto-Rox also battled foul trouble, with guard Treshaun Barron having to sit most of the first half. Portage also drew three offensive fouls, one being Mason Kargo’s 23rd charge taken of the year, breaking Preston Rainey’s school record of 22 set last season.
“Their defense forced us to make a lot of adjustments throughout the game,” Sto-Rox coach Dwight Hines said. “We just couldn’t get it going. They switched on all of our screens and played great defense. I have to give them credit, they played very physical.”
Portage (27-1) advances to the second round for the third consecutive year, where the Mustangs will meet District 7 runner-up Fort Cherry (24-3) on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“It feels great to be moving on,” Coach Kargo said. “Today is my wife’s birthday as well, and all she asked for was a win tonight. Happy birthday Tonilyn, I’m glad we could get you that ‘W.’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.