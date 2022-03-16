CLARION, Pa. – The Portage Area High School boys basketball team’s season didn’t end in the fashion coach Travis Kargo or Mustangs fans had hoped for on Wednesday night at Clarion University.
But a 64-55 setback to District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic didn’t diminish the accomplishments of a team that surprised many throughout a 28-2 season that included a District 6 Class 2A title and an appearance in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal round against the Golden Eagles.
“Coming into the season, replacing four starters off a final four state team, people didn’t know what we’d have,” Coach Kargo said outside the locker room at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium. “I knew we’d be solid but I didn’t know we’d be this good. I had hoped. I knew we had the pieces.”
The Mustangs battled a formidable 24-4 Kennedy Catholic team eager to avenge a loss to visiting Portage in the same round in 2021. That victory put Portage into the state semifinal round against eventual champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
“This is a big one,” Kennedy Catholic coach Ken Madison said. “Last year, it was unfortunate. We lost at home to them. I wasn’t a part of the program at that time, but I heard a lot about it and I heard a lot about it in school today.
“I’m just overjoyed for those kids to be able to avenge that from last year and get to the final four,” said Madison.
Andrew Miko led Portage with 27 points, Mason Kargo had 12 points, and senior Kaden Claar – one of three senior starters alongside Jace Irvin and Gavin Gouse – scored 11 in his final game as a Mustang playing for his uncle.
“It’s hard to imagine. He’s my nephew, and I’ve been coaching him since kindergarten,” Travis Kargo said. “Next year when we take the floor and there’s no Kaden, it’s going to be a different experience for me. I hope the other kids learn about hard work and dedication and what that can lead to.”
Claar had similar feelings.
“It’s crazy to think. Honestly, I’ve never played basketball without Uncle Trav as my coach,” said Claar, who noted he intends to play in college. “It’s going to be something different and a little bit weird, but I think it will be fun.”
The Golden Eagles led 14-12 after one quarter and 27-21 at halftime.
Malik Lampkins-Rudolph had a game-high 28 points, and Elijah Harden scored 21 points. Gio Magestro had 11 points for Kennedy Catholic, which will play District 7 winner and defending state champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, a 54-27 winner over District 9 champion Ridgway in Saturday’s semifinal.
Portage stayed within reach of Kennedy Catholic, only trailing 40-37 after three quarters and pulling within 47-45 on a Mason Kargo free throw at 4:38 of the fourth, and 50-49 on a Claar 3-pointer with 3:44 left. Miko had 12 fourth-quarter points.
Each time the Mustangs were poised to tie or lead, the Golden Eagles responded.
“Seemed like we didn’t get many breaks, and they hit every big shot,” Travis Kargo said. “Every time we cut it to 1 or 2, they hit a big shot. You’ve got to give them credit for that. Only one team can win.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
