Portage appeared to have things well in hand late in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Richland Holiday Classic boys’ championship game, with a 17-point lead over West Shamokin.
However, the Wolves stormed back with a 12-1 run to open the fourth quarter and closed the gap to two with 3:55 remaining.
The defending District 6 Class A champions then showed their big-game experience in crunch time, as the Mustangs answered that surge by scoring eight of the next 10 points to pull away and remain unbeaten, capturing the tourney crown with a 69-64 victory.
“We got the lead, and credit to them (West Shamokin), they never quit,” said Portage coach Travis Kargo, whose club improved to 7-0 on the year.
“Two good teams take the floor, nobody wants to give in. It was a battle of wills, and we closed it out.”
“These kids have played in a lot of big situations, and we did what we had to do coming down the stretch.”
Tournament MVP Mason Kargo scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for Portage. All-tourney team member Kaden Claar led the Mustangs with 23 points, while Gavin Gouse added 11.
“Different nights, different guys step up for us,” said Coach Kargo. “At halftime, I challenged Mason, who wasn’t playing his best basketball in the first half. He accepted that challenge.”
The Mustangs led by four at the end of the first quarter, and Gouse scored six straight for Portage to key a 10-2 run that opened up a 37-23 advantage with just over two minutes left in the half.
A 3-pointer by the Wolves’ Trevor Smulik subsequently closed the gap to eight in the third before back to back buckets by Claar following a Kargo 3-pointer gave the Mustangs their biggest lead of the night at 55-38 in the final minute of the period.
Smulik, who finished with a game-high 25 points for West Shamokin to earn an all-tourney team berth, then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to help the Wolves (5-3) eventually make it a one-possession game halfway through the frame.
“I give a lot of credit to our guys to battle back against a great team,” said West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough.
“Our guys busted their butts, gutted it out, and I’m proud of them.”
However, Jace Irvin answered with a three-point play for Portage and Kargo followed with a driving layup to make it 63-56 at the 2:14 mark.
Consecutive buckets by Bo Swartz, who finished with 18 points, brought the Wolves within four with 13 seconds left, but Kargo then hit both ends of a one-and-one to effectively seal the win for the Mustangs.
“We worked together as a team. It’s a team game. They helped me get the open looks,” said Mason Kargo.
“It’s all about keeping our composure and communicating.
“We stuck together and it worked out for us.”
In the consolation game, all-tourney team member Sam Penna led all scorers with 28 points as Richland dominated Homer-Center 72-32. Griffin LaRue added 16 points for the Rams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.