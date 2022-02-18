JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Portage boys basketball team captured its first WestPAC championship on Friday night at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center by defeating North Section rival Conemaugh Township 50-45 in front of a packed gym.
It will also be the last WestPAC crown for the program, as Portage is set to join the Heritage Conference next school year. The Mustangs aren’t thinking that far ahead, but rather enjoying the accomplishment this program has worked for a long time to achieve.
“I think it’s huge,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said after his team’s 22nd win of the season. “I think it says we’re on the right path. It took a long time. This is my 22nd year and the first one of these and first district championship last year.”
Portage will enter the District 6 Class 2A tournament as the top seed and will begin its title defense on Wednesday against eighth-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel.
“It feels great,” Portage senior guard Kaden Claar said of the school’s first WestPAC title. “This is something we’ve been looking to do for a long time. This is the first one in school history for boys basketball, so it means a lot to us and the school and I’m just excited to represent a proud program.”
Portage had to work for its first ever conference title.
Conemaugh Township split the season series with the Mustangs in the regular season, with both meetings being decided by four points. Friday’s game was another close one that came down to the wire.
The Indians were paced by senior guard Jackson Byer, who finished with a game-high 21 points. Byer scored 16 points in the first half, including a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter to make it a 23-all tie at the break.
Portage tried to face-guard the Conemaugh Township star, and in the second half that defensive strategy was able to bottle up Byer, who scored five points after the break.
“I think he had the nice hot hand in the first half and they just picked up their defensive pressure on him and we had to have other guys step up,” veteran Conemaugh Township coach Coach Lesko said.
“Ethan Black had a nice second half, but really nobody else picked it up for us.”
Black scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
His jumper with 3:07 in the fourth quarter made it a 42-41 game, but a costly turnover by Conemaugh Township and a subsequent 3-pointer by Portage freshman Trae Kargo extended the lead for the Mustangs.
Neither head coach was surprised by the close nature of this game.
“When you’re evenly matched with an opponent, a lot of times it’s going to come down to one play or two plays that are going to make the difference in the game,” Lesko said.
Kargo added, “I expect nothing less the way this season has gone for both teams when we’ve played each other.”
The Mustangs will relish Friday’s victory before gearing up for the District playoffs.
“We’ve put in so much time, so much effort,” Kargo said.
“All of these guys: from summer leagues to fall workouts, during football. I mean these kids are three-sport guys, they work so hard and it’s great to see them rewarded with this type of success that we’ve had the last four years.”
