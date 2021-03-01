PORTAGE – Success in all phases of the game propelled the Portage girls basketball team Monday night.
Hosting Bishop Carroll in the District 6 Class A semifinals at Len Chappell Gymnasium, the No. 3 Lady Mustangs played a strong overall game to advance to the next round with a 57-43 victory.
“We played a really good offensive and defensive game,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “Defensively, I felt we were a step ahead of them all night. We really shut down who we needed to. We know who can score for them, and they did, but when we can score from the field, from the foul line and from the perimeter, it makes our game plan much easier.”
Portage (15-3) was led by the scoring tandem of Lindsey Sease and Maryn Swank, who scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Mustangs started strong, with a three-pointer from Sease capping off a 9-2 run to open the game. The defending District 6 Class 5A champions led 31-18 at the half.
“We knew coming in that Portage is very strong offensively,” Bishop Carrol coach Chris DeGol said. “They have a bunch of girls that can put the ball in the basket, and they shot very well tonight. This is a make-or-miss game –they made them, and we did not.”
Bishop Carroll (6-9) received 19 points from junior guard Savannah Smorto. Despite the Mustangs holding a 21-point lead entering the fourth quarter, Smorto continued to fight and tallied nine points in the final stanza.
The Lady Huskies outscored Portage in the fourth quarter, 17-10.
“These girls never quit,” DeGol said. “They put up a great fight. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I’m really proud of their efforts.”
With the victory, the Mustangs advance to the conference semifinals against No. 2 St. Joseph’s on Thursday. St. Joseph’s beat Harmony Monday, 58-35.
Portage plans to spend the next few days prepping and forming a gameplan for the semifinal match.
“I haven’t seen them too much on film,” Hudak said. “When you get to this point in the playoffs, you take it one game at time. You prepare as much as possible, but you have to play your game and do it well. We’re not going to change anything. We’re going to run, press and force them to play our game.”
