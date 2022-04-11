EBENSBURG – Down three runs to Slippery Rock during the second game of Monday’s college softball doubleheader at Central Cambria High School, Pitt-Johns-town managed to load the bases ahead of clean-up hitter Kayla Miehl.
Miehl sent a 1-0 pitch over the fence in right-center to give the Mountain Cats the lead a half-inning before she wiggled out of a one-out jam with two runners in scoring position by striking out Emma Kennedy and coaxing a groundout from Cami Fisk to preserve a 5-4 win and a sweep over Slippery Rock.
Normally a pull hitter by her admission, Miehl capitalized on knowing what was coming.
“I’m normally someone who pulls the ball a lot,” Miehl said. “I knew that (Slippery Rock pitcher Alexsa Hurd) was going to throw it outside and I was ready to hit the fastball on the outside corner.”
Miehl was one of five Mountain Cats to hit a home run during Game 1 as Pitt-Johns- town also picked up an 11-8 victory over The Rock.
Pitt-Johnstown (14-9, 2-0 PSAC) saw a strong start to a week that will bring it doubleheaders against Mercyhurst (Tuesday), Gannon (Thursday) and Edinboro (Friday).
“We have a huge week,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Niki Cognigni-Pecora said. “We have six more conference games this week. We’re definitely using these two wins, figuring out things to work on and working through that.”
Slippery Rock opened the scoring in Game 1 with Kennedy’s two-RBI single through the right side of the infield. The Mountain Cats got a run back when Olivia Porter scored on a fielding error at third base on Tori Radvan’s hard-hit grounder.
With Kelsi Terzolino on base in the second, Porter gave Pitt-Johnstown a 3-2 lead with a home run to center. Slippery Rock (11-14-1) regained the lead in the fourth on solo home runs by Fisk and Julia Montie before giving up six runs in the bottom of the frame with a three-run blast by Maddie Flowers punctuating the outburst and putting the hosts up 9-4.
Miehl and Radvan swatted back-to-back home runs in the sixth to put Pitt-Johns-town ahead 11-5. A three-run home run by The Rock’s Alexsa Hurd in the seventh set the final.
Radvan and Porter each had three hits in Game 1, while pitcher Alyssa Hileman struck out four while gritting out the complete-game win.
Game 2 saw Slippery Rock grab a 1-0 lead in the first on a solo home run from Hurd. The Mountain Cats equalized in the third as a Taylor Mendicino groundout to first allowed Hailei Markee to dash in from third.
Slippery Rock pushed two runs across in the fourth with Fisk and Anna Villies each driving in a run. Villies’ sacrifice fly in the sixth plated Kennedy and gave The Rock a 4-1 lead.
Porter opened the Mountain Cats’ sixth by taking first after getting plunked by a 2-2 offering from Hurd. Mendicino and Carly Santillo followed with singles to load the bases for Miehl, who delivered the game-winning grand slam.
“Getting out leadoff on in that situation, then getting a single and Carly getting on also,” Cognigni-Pecora said. “It sets everything up for good things to happen. Obviously Kayla did her job and waited for a pitch and hit one out.”
Miehl, who stepped in as a relief pitcher in the sixth, allowed singles to Hurd and Mackenzie Freeman before Montie’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners up a base.
Miehl rallied from down 3-0 to strike out Kennedy and then got Fisk to roll over a 1-0 pitch to ground out to Porter, wrapping up the sweep.
“I was super excited, but I was trying to stay calm because I knew I needed to get another out,” Miehl said. “I tried to keep my cool and make sure sure that I was ready to get the next out and win the game.”
Freeman had three hits for Slippery Rock while Hurd delivered two.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
