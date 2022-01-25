The Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team may not have played the cleanest final minute of basketball in Monday’s PSAC showdown against nationally ranked Indiana (Pa.), but the Mountain Cats found a way to secure a statement 70-68 victory over the Crimson Hawks to move into sole possession of first place in the PSAC West.
UPJ did not score basket in the final 3:15 of the game and committed four turnovers during that stretch, but gutted out an upset win over a division rival with some tough defense.
The Mountain Cats turned the ball over with :49 seconds remaining, and IUP had three chances to tie or take the lead from there. Ethan Porterfield had a clean look tie to it with seven seconds remaining, but it was off the mark for the IUP forward and UPJ’s John Paul Kromka collected his tenth rebound of the night to secure the win.
“We found a way, because we turned it over like three times in the last minute,” Pitt-Johnstown veteran head coach Bob Rukavina said after his team improved to 14-3 on the season.
“They’re very athletic and quick and the pressure got to us, but again defensively we were just phenomenal from start to finish in the game. I thought we just really defended well. We followed the game plan. Their big kid, Porterfield, is a three-point shooter and we wouldn’t let him get threes and that was a big part of the game.”
Porterfield finished with 6 points and was 0-of-4 from deep.
UPJ got off to a hot start in the first half thanks to a strong showing on the offensive side of the ball. The Mountain Cats shot 51.6% from the field in the first half. Kromka scored 10 of his 18 points in the first half, while sharpshooter Drew Magestro came off the bench and poured in all ten of his points in the frame.
“We’re like 10th in the country in field goal percentage,” Rukavina said of his team’s strong start. “We get good shots. We’re leading the league in three-point field goals and field goal percentage, so we’re a very good offensive team.”
Coming out of halftime, the sixth-ranked Crimson Hawks started to play up to their ranking. IUP guard David Morris (21 points) connected on a three-pointer at the 12:35 mark to tie the game at 51. Moments later Armoni Foster gave IUP the lead on a three-pointer of his own.
Pitt-Johnstown responded behind some stellar play from junior point guard Fred Mulbah. The 5’9” guard had a game-high 22 points, 7 assists, and 6 steals on Monday. He had a dazzling layup with 3:15 remaining to give his team a 70-64 advantage.
“I was just coming through the lane and I saw JP (Kromka) on the block and the guy in the middle was about to take a charge,” Mulbah said of his highlight reel play. So I wanted to avoid the charge really, that’s why I did it. It was just natural.”
Mulbah committed eight turnovers on Monday, but that didn’t bother Rukavina because of how he controlled the rest of the game.
“We take the bad with the good because there’s so much more good with him,” the UPJ coach said of his point guard. “The play he made, the 360 - I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in all the years I’ve coached. He’s just a phenomenal competitor and phenomenal athlete and a great leader.”
UPJ now owns a 10-1 record in the PSAC and they have sole possession of first place in the West Division. Monday was a statement win, but the celebration will be short lived. UPJ travels to 11th-ranked Mercyhurst on Wednesday for another challenging game.
“It really doesn’t mean anything,” Mulbah said of the significance of Monday’s win. “We have a lot more work to do and we’re ready to shock the world.”
“Well we’re in sole possession of first place halfway through the season in the PSAC,” Rukavina said of where his team stands currently. “It’s a great start, but I always tell the guys it’s not how you start it, it’s how you finish and we have a very tough game Wednesday at Mercyhurst, they’re very good also.”
