It takes the little things to win in postseason basketball. Games in March are often decided at the free-throw line and in the rebounding column, and the Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball team needed to do all those little things to ensure an 85-78 win over Slippery Rock in the first round of the PSAC tournament on Monday at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats shot 25-for-27 from the free-throw line and outrebounded a bigger Slippery Rock team 37-29 as Pitt-Johnstown advances to take on West No. 2 seed Mercyhurst at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Senior guard Josh Wise poured in 17 points for West No. 3 seed Pitt-Johnstown and he knew it would come down to the little things to collect a postseason victory.
“Absolutely and that’s one thing we preached against a team that’s bigger and more physical and more athletic, it’s just rebounding the basketball and taking advantage of everything like that and we did that tonight,” Wise said. “I don’t know if we won the rebounding battle tonight, but we competed and we did the little things.”
Pitt-Johnstown looked like it was on its way to a comfortable win momentarily. UPJ went on a furious 18-5 run to close the first half. The second half started with a Wise 3-pointer as the Mountain Cats grabbed an early 42-26 after halftime.
Slippery Rock managed to storm back, however. The Rock went on a 14-0 run of its own to cut it to a two-point game within minutes. Veteran coach Bob Rukavina was not surprised by the resiliency from Slippery Rock, as a similar story played out in the game between the two teams in January.
“The last time we played at home we were up 15 and it went right to the wire,” he said. “They played zone and it was the first time Slippery Rock played zone all year and we haven’t seen much zone since we’re a good shooting team so we struggled with the zone and that brought them back, but I thought we really started getting used to it and I thought we showed a lot of character because we were up 16 and went down and then we really turned it up and got it done.”
The visitors eventually grabbed the lead late in the second half when Deontae Robierston connected on a 3-pointer to give The Rock the lead at 64-63. That shot was one of nine second half 3-pointers from Slippery Rock that kept Pitt-Johnstown from stretching out the lead.
The teams traded baskets down the wire, with Slippery Rock senior guard Donovan Walker keeping his team in it almost single handedly. He finished with a game-high 27 points, 22 of which came in the second half.
Pitt-Johnstown held a slim 74-71 lead and off a timeout Rukavina drew up a play that got Wise and leading scorer John Paul Kromka isolated on the right wing. Wise found Kromka for a big bucket in a key sequence in the game.
Kromka finished with a team-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
“We just call it Nashville,” Rukavina said. “It’s just a two-man game with Josh and John Paul and Josh made a great pass and an and one. I just thought Josh Wise really played within himself and really gave a total effort offensively, passing the ball and shooting the ball and defensively he just played a real solid game the whole way through.”
Wise added on the sequence: “Initially it was supposed to just be a curl screen for me to come off of JP and when I caught it I went baseline,” the senior guard recounted. “I was looking to take the shot and when I saw his guy come up I saw he was open and I just trusted getting the ball to the playmaker and he made a great play.”
Pitt-Johnstown held on from there and the ending was highlighted by an ESPN-worthy windmill dunk from 5-foot-9 point guard Fred Mulbah.
The win sets up a quarterfinal showdown with Mercyhurst, a team that has defeated Pitt-Johnstown twice already this season.
“If we do the things that we’re supposed to do and take care of the ball and get the shots that we want, I’m confident going into this game and I’m sure the guys in the locker room are,” Wise said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
