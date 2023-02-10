Alex Weber’s victory on Friday night was emblematic of the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling program, so it seemed fitting that his upset clinched the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship for the Mountain Cats.
Wrestling on a torn ACL, Weber knocked off fifth-ranked Dillon Walker as No. 2 Pitt-Johnstown beat No. 18 Mercyhurst to cap an unbeaten dual meet season for the Mountain Cats, who went 15-0, including 7-0 in the conference.
“That was just a Pitt-Johnstown win there – work and work and work,” coach Pat Pecora said of Weber’s 9-6 victory at 174 pounds.
Walker had two beautiful takedowns – a blast double and a duck-under – but Weber kept grinding. He scored a reversal and rode out Walker for the final 1:06 of the second period, then got an escape and a takedown with 1:15 remaining. He rode out Walker again for a riding-time point and a 9-6 victory.
“Flashiness gets the crowd to go, ‘Ah,’ but hard work, determination and grit – that’s what brings out Ws, and that’s what you saw in Pitt-Johnstown wrestling tonight,” Weber said.
It was the kind of effort that Pecora has sought from his wrestlers for 47 seasons.
“I always said the first period is talent. The second period is technique. The third period is all guts,” Pecora said. “It was the grind. It was the work that Alex put in.”
All season, Pecora has talked about how this year’s team is filled with high-character individuals who excel on and off the mat. He sees that in Weber.
“He’s amazing,” Pecora said. “He’s just a good kid. He works hard. He’s an engineering major, dean’s list student, just a real good, hard-working kid that never quits.”
Weber’s victory extended Pitt-Johnstown’s lead to 22-3, meaning Mercyhurst (9-7, 5-2) couldn’t win even if the Lakers got pins in each of the final three bouts.
It was a much more lopsided final score than Pecora expected – “I thought it might come down to heavyweight,” he said – but it was a script that the Mountain Cats have followed all season. They haven’t lost more than three matches in any dual and their closest meet was a 29-15 victory over Lake Erie College in December.
This marks the seventh consecutive season that Pitt-Johnstown has shared the PSAC title or won it outright.
“This ranks up there with one of the best,” Pecora said.
It was Pitt-Johnstown’s first unbeaten season since 1997-98, when Pecora’s Mountain Cats went 19-0. They went 15-0-1 in 1992-93, 18-0 in 1994-95 and 14-0 in 1995-96.
In a dual where bonus points looked to be at a premium, Pitt-Johnstown wasted an opportunity in the first bout. Trevon Gray scored four takedowns, but he released Billy Smith with 49 seconds remaining in the third period and was unable to get a fifth for a major decision in an 11-4 victory.
At 133 pounds, Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert saved a bonus point, as he held second-ranked Eric Bartos to a 7-1 decision.
No. 12 Caleb Morris pressed the action from the neutral position at 141, but couldn’t get a takedown.
Instead, he used 1:05 of riding time for a 2-1 victory over No. 20 Jake Niffenegger.
As he’s done so often this season, Jacob Ealy, who is the top-ranked 149-pounder in the nation, broke things open for the Mountain Cats. His 15-0 technical fall over Mike Zacur put Pitt-Johnstown up 11-6.
Nate Smith’s 7-3 victory over Max Stedeford and Dillon Kean’s technical fall over Jaedon Reagle extended the lead to 19-3, setting the stage for Weber.
Brock Biddle pinned Chase Stein at 184 and Isaiah Vance scored a fall over Mike DeLuca at heavyweight. In between, Mercyhurst got its second victory, as fourth-ranked Luke McGonigal beat Dakoda Rodgers 8-0.
