PITTSBURGH – Israel Abanikanda ran over, around and through – mostly through – the Virginia Tech defense, on his way to breaking Pitt records as the Panthers took down the Hokies 45-29 on homecoming weekend at Acrisure Stadium.
Abanikanda rushed for 320 yards on 36 carries, breaking the previous record of 303 yards in a single game which was set by Pitt legend Tony Dorsett against Notre Dame in 1975.
“That’s amazing. I was really happy when I heard about that,” Abanikanda said. “I was honored,”
Abanikanda began playing football when he was just four years old and said this is just who he is. The junior running back’s six touchdowns also matched a 112-year-old school record set by Norman Bill Bud against Ohio in 1910. Abanikanda also became the first Power 5/BCS players to top 300 rushing yards and score six touchdowns since Ricky Williams did it against Rice in 1998.
“It feels amazing, unreal – but also, I knew what I’m capable of. I know what I can do. This ain’t nothing new to me,” Abanikanda said. “But it feels unreal, breaking these legendary players’ records.”
Abanikanda’s final rushing touchdown came on first down, when he burst through the middle and ran along the right hashmarks for an 80-yard score with just under 8 minutes remaining. The touchdown gave Pitt a 45-29 lead and seemed to deflate the Virginia Tech defense.
“We put the big boys in there and run it,” Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said. “That's what we're going at right now. Last year we could throw it pretty good; this year we're better off pounding it down your throat a little bit.”
Quarterback Kedon Slovis finished the day completing 15 of 27 passes for 170 yards and an interception, but he was happy to watch Abanikanda run all over the Hokies.
“I have the best seat in the house. I kind of see the play develop,” Slovis said. “On that last one, I kind of saw Marcus (Minor) pulling up and working to the backer, and I’m kind of thinking, ‘Izzy, hit it right, hit right,’ and of course he hits it perfectly.
“I kind of just watch it all unfold and once he gets to that second level, you know he’s gone.”
Abanikanda scored every touchdown for the Panthers and 211 of his yards came during the second half. In addition to his 80-yard rush in the fourth quarter, Abanikanda had scores of 38, 17, 29, 5, and 10 yards.
Not bad for a guy who spent the second half of last week’s game against Georgia Tech with his right arm in a sling on the Pitt sideline after not returning to the field after halftime.
Abanikanda said he knew he would play this week immediately after the Georgia Tech game. “I was kind of angry that we even lost that game, so right after that game, I said to myself, ‘I’m a soldier, I’m gonna play in this game,’” Abanikanda recalled.
Abanikanda opened the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Virginia Tech scored the next 16. Malachi Thomas rushed for a 5-yard score but the extra point was blocked by Pitt defensive tackle Deandre Jules. The Hokies added an 18-yard Will Ross field goal after the Pitt defense made a stop on third-and-goal at the 1.
Pitt’s offense ran just two plays on its next possession as Slovis was intercepted by Keonta Jenkins at the Pitt 25 on a ball that went off wide receiver Jaden Bradley’s hands.
The Hokies scored two plays later when Keyshawn King rushed up the middle for a 19-yard touchdown.
Pitt responded quickly after Slovis’ interception turned into seven points for Virginia Tech with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in Abanikanda’s second score of the day from 17 yards out. He carried the ball four times for 52 yards on the drive.
The Panthers added a field goal at the end of their next drive to take a 17-16 lead when Ben Sauls drilled a 47-yard field goal through the uprights.
Pitt took a one-point lead into halftime.
Fans at Acrisure Stadium were restless and began to boo when the Panthers went three-and-out to open the second half, but Abanikanda was just getting started.
He scored on back-to-back drives from 29 and 5 yards out to give Pitt a 31-16 lead midway through the third quarter.
It looked like Pitt might cruise to an easy victory, but the Hokies continued to fight. Quarterback Grant Wells connected with Da’Wain Lofton on a 43-yard touchdown pass with a minute remaining in the third quarter to make the score 31-23.
The Panthers went three-and-out on their ensuing drive and Sam Vander Haar’s punt was blocked by wide receiver P.J. Prioleau and recovered for a touchdown by defensive back Nyke Johnson to bring the Hokies within two. Wells’ pass on the two-point conversion failed and Pitt clung to a 31-29 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Pitt’s offense went three-and-out again, but Virginia Tech only got off three plays on its next drive before Panthers’ defensive end John Morgan forced a fumble after a 10-yard reception by wide receiver Kaleb Smith, who finished the day with 152 yards. The fumble was recovered by linebacker Shayne Simon and set the Pitt offense up at the Hokies’ 49.
Abanikanda rushed for 29 yards on first down and Pitt got an additional 10 yards after Chamarri Conner was flagged for a facemask violation. Abanikanda ran it in from the 10-yardine for his fifth score of the day to give Pitt a 38-29 lead.
Will Ross missed a 36-yard field goal on Virginia Tech’s next drive, giving Pitt the ball at the Hokies’ 20.
Abanikanda got the handoff on first down and rushed up the middle, turned on the jets, and took it to the house for an 80-yard touchdown to give Pitt a 45-29 lead. Chants of, “Izzy! Izzy!” began to ring out in the stands.
“He's got breakaway speed,” Narduzzi said. “If he pops through there, good luck to you. There's not many guys that can catch him.”
The 80-yard score gave Abanikanda 298 rushing yards on the day and history was in sight.
After the Hokies went three-and-out, Abanikanda got the ball – and made history with a 6-yard carry to give him 304 yards. He followed that up with a 16-yard run before being pulled. He finished the day with 320 yards on 36 carries (8.9 average) and six touchdowns.
When asked after the game if he knew he could perform like this and break longtime records, Abanikanda replied, “definitely.”
“Since I was four years old, I knew I was gonna be great.”
