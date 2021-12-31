ATLANTA – The Pittsburgh football team knew it would be without star quarterback Kenny Pickett for the Peach Bowl, but the No. 12 Panthers were confident No. 12 Nick Patti would lead them to win No. 12 for just the second time in program history.
It wasn’t meant to be, as Patti left early in the first quarter after suffering a broken collarbone on a 16-yard touchdown run. Michigan State prevailed with a 31-21 Peach Bowl victory on Thursday night in Atlanta.
The Panthers led 21-10 in the fourth quarter before Michigan State, led by quarterback Payton Thorne, engineered a comeback.
“Obviously, not the way we wanted to finish the season. It’s never easy. The kids played their tails off, didn’t give up at all,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game. “Not the way you wanted your seniors to go out.”
The Spartans began their comeback with a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown reception by tight end Connor Heyward. Michigan State elected to go for two to pull within three points, but the attempt failed following a false start penalty. Michigan State trailed 21-16 with eight minutes remaining in the game.
Michigan State got the ball back following a three-and-out by the Pitt offense. Thorne connected with Jayden Reed for a 22-yard touchdown to cap off an 11-play, 71-yard drive that gave the Spartans their first lead since late in the first half. Jalen Nailor caught the two-point conversion try, giving Michigan State a 24-21 lead.
“We were just on the field too long defensively. We lost the time of possession by over 10 minutes,” Narduzzi said. “You hope your defense is going to stop them (on the two long touchdown drives), but we just weren’t fresh enough and didn’t make enough plays on defense to get off the field.”
The Panthers still had a shot with nearly three minutes remaining on the clock and needing only to get into field goal range to tie it. Third-string quarterback Davis Beville completed 5 of 5 passes on the drive to get the Panthers to Michigan State’s 26-yard line, but was intercepted on his sixth pass attempt of the drive. Linebacker Cal Haladay ran the interception 78 yards for a touchdown, putting the Spartans up 31-21 with 22 seconds remaining, sealing the win for Michigan State.
“In our empty looks, they mugged up, put two backs in the box. Took a step forward, I thought (Haladay) was coming, tried to put it right behind him, he stepped back and made a great play. Give all the credit to him,” Beville said.
Beville finished the game completing 14 of 18 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“Davis did a great job, as good as you expect a third-team quarterback to do. Wasn’t good enough to win the game,” Narduzzi said. “We just didn’t make enough plays in all phases. Doesn’t ever lie with one guy or one quarterback. You need guys around you playing better. We didn’t get that done today.”
Beville was also sacked five times as Michigan State brought a lot of four-man pressures. Narduzzi said the Pitt offensive line just didn’t execute well enough.
“I don’t think they played as well as they needed to,” Narduzzi said. “They know that. When you’re playing with a second- and a third-string quarterback, that O-line has got to step up and play better than they did.”
After Pitt went three-and-out on its opening possession of the game, the Spartans needed just three plays to take a 7-0 lead as Thorne hit Reed for a 28-yard touchdown. The Panthers struck back with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Patti scrambling for a 16-yard score. Patti looked to land awkwardly on his left side near the pylon and immediately exited to the locker room. He later returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling as Beville assumed signal-calling duties.
Narduzzi revealed the nature of Patti’s injury after the game.
“Freak accident, I guess. That’s what happens when you hit the ground a little bit odd,” Narduzzi said, adding that Patti would have surgery on his collarbone on Friday. “He wanted to go back and play. Our doctors weren’t going to let that happen.”
The Spartans retook the lead on their next drive when Matt Coghlin made a 36-yard field goal. Pitt’s next three offensive drives all ended in punts, but Michigan State was unable to extend its lead. The Spartans’ next three drives ended in a missed field goal, a punt and an interception.
With two minutes remaining in the first half, Pitt strong safety Brandon Hill picked off Thorne at the Pitt 12-yard line. The Panthers drove 87 yards in six plays with Beville hitting wide receiver Jared Wayne in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison had another highlight-reel play on the drive when he caught a 19-yard strike from Beville while four Spartan defenders were nearby. Addison cut across the field and eluded several more Michigan State defenders, with the play resulting in a 52-yard gain.
The Panthers took a 14-10 lead into halftime following Wayne’s score.
“I think most people thought with a third-string quarterback, we weren’t going to be able to take it down the field. We did,” Narduzzi said.
Michigan State got the ball to start the second half, but on the third play of the Spartans’ drive, Thorne was pressured by Pitt defensive linemen Calijah Kancey and John Morgan. Morgan forced a fumble, which linebacker Cam Bright picked up for a 26-yard scoop-and-score touchdown to give the Panthers a 21-10 lead.
Both offenses looked flat for the rest of the third quarter before the Spartans came alive in the fourth to score 21 unanswered points to seize victory.
Notes:
• Michigan State improved its record over Pitt to 7-0-1 all-time.
• Pitt’s leading rusher, Israel Abanikanda, exited the game with an undisclosed injury.
• Wide receiver Jordan Addison finished the game with seven catches for 114 yards, his eighth 100-yard game of the season.
• Pitt’s bowl record under Pat Narduzzi fell to 1-4 with the Peach Bowl loss. The Panthers won the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl over Eastern Michigan for the only bowl win of the Narduzzi era.
• The Panthers finish the season with 11 wins for the first time since 1981.
