Jamarius Burton got into foul trouble early and only played 19 minutes, but when Pitt needed him, he came through.
Burton’s mid-range jumper with 9.8 seconds remaining gave Pitt a 60-59 lead over Mississippi State.
“When I had the ball in my hands the last 30 seconds or so, I just told myself I was built for it, and I just got to a spot and let it go, and I had complete confidence in myself,” Burton said. “That was pretty much everything that went down.”
Pitt freshman Guillermo Diaz Graham, making the first start of his career in place of an injured Federiko Federiko, blocked Tolu Smith’s jumper with 2.7 seconds remaining.
“I did a block, I don't even know how, with my left hand. I usually don't use my left hand. And I blocked it, and I knew it was a big play,” Diaz Graham said.
Diaz Graham was given the tall task of defending Smith, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer and rebounder, all night. He played 37 minutes, by far the most minutes he’s played in his young career.
“Man, I'm exhausted. That was a hell of a fight. (Smith's) a really good player, and he was trying to attack me every time,” Diaz Graham said. “Just fighting, he's bigger than me but I'm going to fight more than you.
“It's exhausting, but we won, so it was worth it.”
D.J. Jeffries missed a layup and Shakeel Moore missed a 3-pointer before all was said and done, but the Panthers hung on to advance, earning their first win in the tournament since 2014.
“Really proud of my team,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the game. “We showed toughness, resiliency. We were who we've been all year, and it wasn't pretty, but it was beautiful.
“We just feel so grateful, so thankful, and so excited to be able to advance and get to Greensboro.”
The game was a back-and-forth affair, featuring 21 lead changes, the most of any NCAA Tournament game since 2018.
The first half featured nine lead changes, eight of which occurred during the final eight minutes before halftime.
Mississippi State started the game on a 5-0 run and jumped out to a 14-8 lead five minutes into the game before Pitt responded with a 10-0 run to take the lead. Greg Elliott’s 3-pointer with 9:06 to go until halftime gave the Panthers their largest lead of the first half as they went up 21-16.
The Bulldogs responded in turn with a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead, but the Panthers made three 3-pointers over the final five minutes before intermission, taking a 35-34 lead into halftime after making 8-of-13 from beyond the arc.
Pitt did so without Burton for a chunk of the first half. Burton was called for fouls on back-to-back plays midway through the first half and sat for over five minutes before re-entering the game with just over five minutes remaining before halftime.
The second half featured seven lead changes in the first 4:06. Burton picked up his fourth foul just 1:16 into the second half and headed back to the bench. Mississippi State led for most of the final half.
Elliott sunk a pair of free throws with 5:29 remaining to give Pitt a 53-52 lead. He followed that up with a jumper that gave him 1,000 career points.
Blake Hinson gave the Panthers their largest lead of the night when he hit a 3-pointer from the logo while fading away to put Pitt up 58-52 with 3:08 remaining. It was the first made 3-pointer for Pitt in the second half.
The Bulldogs continued to fight, going on a 5-0 run, forcing a Pitt timeout with 1:00 remaining as the Panthers clung to a one-point lead. Bulldogs’ standout Tolu Smith gave Mississippi State the lead with a layup with 32 seconds remaining.
The Panthers had the ball and a two-second difference between the shot clock and game clock. Burton’s patented mid-range jumper put the Panthers up for good and sent them to Greensboro.
Nelly Cummings led the Panthers with 15 points. Elliott added 13. Hinson had 12 points, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Jamarius Burton scored six on 3-of-5 shooting. Nike Sibande came off the bench to score 11.
Dashawn Davis led the Bulldogs with 15 on 7-of-13 shooting. Shakeel Moore scored 14 points, including two threes. Smith added 13 and eight rebounds. D.J. Jeffries scored nine, all from 3-point range, and led the team with 13 rebounds.
No. 11 Pitt advances in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament, where they will face No. 6 Iowa State on Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum with tipoff slated for 3:10 p.m.
