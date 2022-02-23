PITTSBURGH – The Pitt men's basketball team may have caught a break after forward Mouhamadou Gueye, one of the squad’s best players, was able to return to the game following an injury during Tuesday night’s matchup.
But there wasn’t much the Panthers could do as they were overwhelmed by the Miami Hurricanes in a 85-64 loss at Petersen Events Center.
Tuesday’s loss to Miami followed a similar script to Pitt’s loss against Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Panthers turned the ball over 20 times and the Hurricanes capitalized on those mistakes, scoring 30 points off turnovers. In turn, Pitt scored 13 points off 12 Miami turnovers.
“We dug ourselves a hole with turnovers once again,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “It was just entirely too many turnovers. That’s an area that’s plagued us all year and it showed up again tonight. I think that was one of the big differences of the game, the turnover margin.”
Miami’s guard play was as good as advertised as the Hurricanes’ starting guards scored a combined 54 points. Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty each scored 19 to lead the Hurricanes, while Jordan Miller scored 12 and Isaiah Wong had four.
Starting forward Sam Waardenburg added 12 points for Miami.
“They have elite level guards,” Capel said. “That is the best back court that we have played against. They’re all really good ball handlers. They’re elite shotmakers. They can create off the bounce. They can shoot it with range, they can get mid-range.
“They were able to do it all tonight.”
The Hurricanes jumped out to a 14-2 lead as Pitt committed four turnovers in the first four minutes of the game, leading to nine points for Miami. The Panthers were able to pull within two after going on a 10-0 run. Gueye, coming off a career-high 27 points against Georgia Tech, got the run going with a dunk followed by back-to-back 3-pointers. Guard Ithiel Horton added a jumper before Miami scored again.
Moore, who hadn’t scored since making the opening basket 30 seconds into the contest, then went on a 6-0 run himself to put the Hurricanes up 20-12.
Seconds after Moore’s last bucket, Gueye drove to the basket and fell, landing hard on the floor. He looked to be in considerable pain as he clutched his right wrist and hand area. Gueye went to the locker room, but returned to the bench with an ice pack. He would miss the final 11 minutes of the first half, but was able to reenter the game in the second half.
Capel said Gueye was diagnosed with a sprained wrist following X-rays which showed no structural damage.
Miami’s leading scorer McGusty was held scoreless for over 10 minutes in the first half, but got hot and rattled off 10 consecutive points for the Hurricanes in under two minutes, giving Miami a 34-22 lead with five minutes to go before halftime.
Without Gueye and with Pitt’s guards struggling to score, the Panthers failed to get much going offensively and were outscored 13-5 in the final five minutes of the half. The Hurricanes took a 47-27 lead into halftime. McGusty and Moore equaled Pitt’s total at the half, with the two scoring a combined 27 points.
The second half played out in similar fashion. While Gueye was able to return, he scored just three points while playing nearly 12 minutes. He sat for the final 8:25 of the game.
“He was in pain and so I took him out and just decided to get him some rest and try to get him ready for next week,” Capel said of Gueye.
Following a McGusty 3-pointer, the Hurricanes extended their lead to 30 with five minutes remaining in the game. Pitt responded with a 12-0 run, but it was too little too late as the Panthers dropped their second straight game.
John Hugley led all scorers with 20 points and had a game-high seven rebounds. Jamarius Burton finished with 12 points after being held to two in the first half. Gueye scored 11 points while guard Femi Odukale added 10 for the Panthers.
Pitt will have a week off and before Capel will face off against his mentor, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, for the final time on March 1. It will be the final regular season away game for Krzyzewski, who is retiring after the season.
Capel is happy to have a week off, saying his team could use it as the Panthers played five games in a 10-day stretch earlier this month. Capel will give his team Wednesday and Thursday off before they get together on Friday to begin preparing for Duke.
“I’m not making an excuse, but I know we are a tired, banged-up basketball team. We really haven’t had many off days since we played Syracuse here (on Jan. 25). I think we’ve had two off days since then. It’s been a long time,” Capel said.
“This will be very, very welcome,” Capel continued. “We can give our guys a chance for their bodies to recover, mentally to recover, and to get away from basketball for a couple of days.”
