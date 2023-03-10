Pitt’s time in the ACC Tournament is over, as No. 4 seed Duke routed the No. 5 Panthers, 96-69, in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at Greensboro Coliseum.
Duke posted an ACC Tournament-record 27 assists as it shot 62% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, making 11 3-pointers. Pitt shot 42% from the floor and 28% from 3-point range, as Duke’s stellar perimeter defense stifled one of the Panthers’ biggest strengths.
The Panthers (22-11, 14-6) will now wait to hear if their name is called on Sunday.
Pitt got off to a poor start as Duke (24-8, 14-5) jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the opening minutes. The Panthers failed to get anything going offensively against one of the ACC’s top defenses and they had no answers defensively for a deep Duke team, which didn’t miss a beat when leading scorer Kyle Filipowski missed six minutes of game action after rolling his ankle.
“They came in playing really, really good basketball,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the game. “The thing that they hadn’t done in the last four or five games is shoot the ball well from 3, and so our game plan was to try to crowd the lane because when we played them last time, they had 24 offensive rebounds, so we really wanted to do that. They made us pay for it, especially early.
“Filipowski was 2-of-11(from 3-point range) in the last four games, and he hit his first 3, and that knocked us back right away,” Capel continued.
“We could never really get into a rhythm offensively. We missed some shots early, and I just thought for the first time in a really, really long time, we got knocked back in did not respond and so (I’m) disappointed in that.”
Duke scored a season-high 48 points in the first half and led Pitt 48-32 at the break. The Panthers finished the first half outscoring the Blue Devils 4-1 in the final minute of action and looked like they could be getting some traction.
That was not the case, as the Blue Devils began the second half the way they began the game – on a 12-0 run, extending their lead to 28.
The contest did not get close again.
Filipowski, who was named ACC rookie of the year on Monday, led all scorers with 22 points on 80% shooting. He was 4-of-6 from 3-point range, after being 2-of-11 from beyond the arc in Duke’s four previous games. Dereck Lively II added 13 points and four rebounds. Mark Mitchell scored 12 and led the Blue Devils with five rebounds. Tyrese Proctor scored 11 points and led Duke with 10 assists.
“(Proctor) played a tremendous game. He took what the defense gave him and he really picked us apart and we just tip our hats off to him,” Pitt guard Jamarius Burton said after the game.
“Nothing but respect.”
Pitt’s Nike Sibande, who was named the ACC’s sixth man of the year earlier this week, led the Panthers with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting – including 3-of-5 from 3-point range – and had seven rebounds. Guillermo Diaz Graham added 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting and led Pitt with eight boards. Jamarius Burton scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and added four rebounds and three assists.
Federiko Federiko played just 12 minutes against Duke, a day after he scored 19 while making all seven of his shots from the floor. Capel said Federiko injured his knee in Wednesday’s game, which was part of why he saw limited action against the Blue Devils.
“(Federiko) had two fouls in the first half, so we sat him. He did tweak his knee in yesterday’s game and once we started him in the second half, I didn’t like the way he was moving. We just decided to sit him,” Capel said.
Most college basketball analysts believe Pitt has done enough to get in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years. ESPN’s bracket forecaster Joe Lunardi had the Panthers as a No. 11 seed in the update he released on Wednesday.
Pitt is hoping for its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016.
However, it remains to be seen if their lopsided loss to Duke will affect their chances of making the field of 68.
If Pitt fails to make the NCAA Tournament, it’s likely the Panthers could wind up in the National Invitation Tournament.
When asked if he thought his team had a strong enough résumé for the NCAA Tournament, Capel simply replied “Yes.”
Capel’s Duke counterpart agrees.
“Pitt is a really good team, and they’re going to be an NCAA Tournament team,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said following the game. “(I’m) really happy to beat a really good Pitt team. I don’t think they’re respected nationally like they should be. They’re a dangerous team, man. They can really score, and that’s why the job we did on defense was really special.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
