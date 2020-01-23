Change was the most significant constant this offseason for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
First baseman Josh Bell, who emerged as perhaps the most visible star on a team that struggled to 69 wins in 2019, traveled to Johnstown on Wednesday as the marquee name during a Pirates CARE-a-van stop at the Oakland Volunteer Fire Company.
“Definitely excited. A lot of new faces. Shaking a lot of hands the last couple of days,” said Bell, who batted .277 with 37 home runs and 116 RBIs during an all-star season in 2019. “We’re four or five weeks out from spring training now.
“Excited to get down there and get things going, understand the atmosphere and the chemistry change and what it’s going to be like in 2020.”
Bell, 27, recently avoided arbitration and signed a deal that will pay him $4.8 million in 2020.
He will play for a new manager as Derek Shelton replaced Clint Hurdle, who was fired after nine seasons.
General Manager Ben Cherington and President Travis Williams also are new after replacing Neal Huntington and Frank Coonelly, respectively, following a Pirates organizational housecleaning.
“I’m excited for the new coaching staff,” Bell said. “It just seems like the atmosphere as a whole is going to be different.
“Some of the guys are going to be coaches I’ve had going throughout the minor leagues.
“Here at this level it did seem like there was a need for a change. I’m just embracing it with open arms and hoping for the best.”
Hundreds of people wearing Pirates gear – one woman waving a Jolly Roger flag – jammed the community room above the fire station and formed a long and winding autograph line.
Downstairs, the CARE-a-van visited with volunteer firefighters and their families.
Bell was joined by pitchers Clay Holmes and Sam Howard as well as new assistant coaches Tarrik Brock and Justin Meccage. Pierogies mascots Cheese Chester and Bacon Burt also mingled with fans.
Pirates Charities donated $1,000 to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Company, which used to money to purchase smoke detectors to be given to area residents.
“It’s cool. This is great,” said Bell, who played for the Altoona Curve in 2014 and 2015. “I love doing the CARE-a-van every year. It’s cool being close to Altoona. I have guys telling me five years ago they saw me playing for the Curve.
“Just reminiscing and going there and seeing the rollercoaster ride and reminiscing on the Curve Burger there.
“Remembering where I came from in the minor leagues. It’s cool to see communities that support that team.”
The region’s support for the Pirates still is strong despite a disappointing 2019 as well as a string of four non-playoff seasons.
The current drought followed a promising run of postseason appearances from 2013 to 2015 that rejuvenated a fan base that suffered through 20 consecutive losing seasons (1993 to 2012).
“A lot of ups and downs,” Bell said of last season. “Definitely we weren’t where we wanted to be as a team.”
Personally, Bell started the season strong and appeared in the All-Star Game. He then cooled off before finishing with steady numbers.
“I had some stretches where I was really good and some stretches where I wasn’t very good,” Bell said. “I’m trying to clean up what I need to clean up and finding where I need to be defensively. I worked a ton on that in the offseason.
“Just getting back to where I was in the earlier months of the season offensively. I’m excited for a fresh start and hopefully we can start out strong.”
