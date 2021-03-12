HERSHEY – Mason Gibson sat on his knees on the wrestling mat at the Giant Center as his opponent celebrated and the small crowd at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships made the most noise that it had all day.
It wasn’t a moment that he – or nearly anyone else in the arena – expected to see on Friday night.
“I’m a little shocked,” the Bishop McCort Catholic freshman said after he was pinned by Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brett Ungar in the championship match at 120 pounds. “I’ve just got to come back stronger.”
Gibson was one of nine local wrestlers to earn medals at the event. Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington was the only local champion, as he won the title at 132 pounds.
It was the first loss of Gibson’s impressive young career. Rather than dwell on it, he preferred to use it as a lesson.
“I didn’t lose – I learned,” Gibson said. “It’s over with already.”
Gibson opened the tournament with a 25-10 technical fall over Ethan Kolb of Benton, then won 19-8 over Owen Reinsel of Brookville.
Ungar, who beat two-time state champion Gary Steen of Reynolds in the semifinals, was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.
Gibson ended his freshman season with a 21-1 record.
“People are going to say ‘He’s a freshman – he got second. That’s awesome.’ But I feel like the way I wrestle, I should have won,” Gibson said.
Taking the fifth: North Star freshman Connor Yoder (152 pounds) and Forest Hills senior Ryan Weyandt (160) placed fifth at their respective weights.
“I’m happy with how the day went,” said Yoder, who beat Alan Alexander of Pope John Paul II 1-0 in his final bout. “It was a good day. I got some wins that I should have and went out and fought in the losses, so all in all, it was a good day.”
Weyandt claimed a fifth-place medal for a second consecutive season.
“It wasn’t the one I wanted, but I’m always happy with a place here,” said Weyandt, who beat Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Holden Garcia 4-0 in the medal round. “I lost to a kid (in the quarterfinals) that I just beat for fifth and sixth. He’s a total stud – strong. I wish I would have done that in the first match.”
Weyandt will wrestle for Lock Haven and coach Scott Moore next season.
“Me and Coach Moore, we’re going to work things out,” Weyandt said. "Hopefully he’s going to make me a better wrestler and maybe even a better person. You never know.”
Richland senior Cooper Warshel was sixth at 145 pounds. The two-time state medalist notched a 7-5 victory over Noah Frack of Brandwine Heights, but lost to Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley, Southern Columbia’s Patrick Edmondson and Blackhawk’s Kenny Duschek.
Jalen Stephens of Meyersdale earned his third PIAA medal. He was sixth as a senior after placing third as a sophomore and fourth as a junior.
Stephens beat Marion Center’s Marvin Beaty 3-1 in sudden victory in a consolation bout, but fell to Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell, Bermudian Springs’ Hogan Swenski and Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich.
Cambria Heights’ Ian Eckenrode took seventh at 189 pounds. The senior built a 10-3 lead over Saucon Valley’s Ty Csencsits before picking up a third-period fall in the placement round.
Chestnut Ridge had a pair of seventh-place finishers – Ross Dull at 126 and Luke Moore at 152. After dropping his first two matches, Dull pinned West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler in the medal round. Moore lost a pair of close bouts before beating Fort LeBoeuf’s Jack Rimpa 3-0.
