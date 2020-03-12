BELLEFONTE – The Bishop Carroll girls got off to a strong start on Wednesday night in their PIAA Class A second-round matchup against Northumberland Christian.
The problem for the Huskies was that their offense went ice cold in the third quarter and the much-taller Warriors were able to force turnovers, which turned into points on the opposite end of the court, ending the season for the District 6 champions, 59-40.
“We just couldn’t rebound the basketball, and their defense was just so aggressive,” first-year Bishop Carroll coach John Bianconi said. “We turned the ball over which is very uncharacteristic of us, and they outrebounded us by a huge margin. I think (our offense went cold) because of the pressure.
“We weren’t getting good passes or good looks and we weren’t getting open. They came out and played a little matchup on us and we just didn’t shoot the ball well enough.”
Northumberland got a game-high 28 points from Emily Garvin, and Kaitlyn Bookwalter added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors (20-4).
Bishop Carroll got 16 points from Mara Yahner and 12 from Savannah Smorto.
The first quarter was tight, but the Huskies forged ahead 18-14 in the final two minutes.
Bishop Carroll led by as many as five points twice in the second quarter, but Warriors pared it down to a 26-24 Huskies lead at the half.
“Our girls on the floor actually made the suggestion of how to adjust our 3-2 defense after halftime,” Northumberland coach Dan Severn said. “We were able to put a lot of on-ball pressure up top and make it really hard to get the ball inside. No easy shots and the girls did a good job of communicating and rotated the way they needed to which kept (Bishop Carroll) off balance.”
Bookwalter tied the game at 26 to open the third quarter, but Yahner helped Carroll take the lead again on a pair of free throws.
Another Bookwalter bucket tied it at 28 and a Garvin putback put the Warriors into the lead at the 6:09 mark and they never looked back, ending the third with a 16-5 scoring advantage. Bishop Carroll’s only field goal of the frame was by Emma Becquet and came in the final 10 seconds as the Huskies fell behind, 40-31.
The District 4 champions brought it home in the fourth, outscoring Bishop Carroll 19-9 to earn a quarterfinal berth opposite Susquehanna Community, a 35-25 winner over Lancaster Country Day on Wednesday, on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“We are a young team, and I think the nerves got to us a little bit in the second half,” Bianconi said. “We started to panic.”
