BELLEFONTE – North Star senior Andy Zuchelli was a force to be reckoned with on Wednesday night in the Cougars PIAA Class AA second-round contest against Bloomsburg at Bellefonte High School.
Zuchelli scored a game-high 34 points while Hunter Stevens added 21 points and Drew Lane chipped in 13 as the District 5 champions won their catfight against the Panthers, 72-57.
“I think our guys were used to the pace, but the difference was a tremendous scorer, Zuchelli,” Bloomsburg coach Dan O’Shea said. “That was a kid that we just couldn’t slow down, and that was the difference maker.
“No. 5 (Stevens) shot the ball well too, and I thought our guys did a good job of disrupting the other three guys on the floor, but sometimes shots fall and sometimes they don’t, and when you get down like that, it’s hard to make that up. They just had more offensive firepower than we did.”
Zuchelli said that he felt he was going to have a good night shooting the ball.
“They were falling so I kept attacking and my teammates kept dropping it off to me,” Zuchelli said. “It’s so much fun to be playing in March in the state playoffs. We played a heckuva team game.”
North Star never trailed against the District 4 champs, taking a 21-11 lead after the first and outscoring the Panthers 22-18 in the second quarter for a 43-29 halftime advantage, fueled by 24 of Zuchelli’s points.
“I thought we got a good start,” Cougars coach Randy Schrock said. “We’ve been accustomed to getting good starts lately, but sometimes it goes away. Sometimes we have a little spurt where we let it get away, but it didn’t happen tonight.”
Every time that Bloomsburg would make a run, the Cougars responded and held a 61-46 lead after three quarters.
“I thought we built on our halftime lead in the third quarter and maintained it throughout the fourth and tried to run a little clock to keep guys out of foul trouble and in the game,” Schrock said.
The teams each tallied 11 points in the final quarter.
Bloomsburg had a height disadvantage, but that didn’t seem to bother the Cougars who got 11 rebounds each from Stevens and Lane.
“Drew had a nice game and was very effective on the boards for us,” Schrock said. “I thought he contributed on the scoreboard well. I don’t worry too much about the size. I know what kind of athletes that I have here. Athleticism can make up for that (lack of height).
“When you get to this stage, if you can play good defense and rebound you can be successful. You are going to hit shots and miss shots that comes and goes. You are going to make mistakes, but I thought defensively, we were solid again. That’s our focus and that’s what we’ll work on for the next round.”
Cade Klinger topped the Bloomsburg scoring with 30 points while Adam McGinley supplied 15 points.
North Star will face District 12 runner-up Constitution, a 79-76 winner over Executive Education on Wednesday, in quarterfinal action on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“It doesn’t get any easier moving
forward,” Schrock said. “We are just going to go out and play as hard as we can and it’s going to be what it is going to be. We are going to play them hard. That’s what we did last year. We ran into a state champion and if you’re going to lose, you might as well lose to a state champion. I think the guys know what is ahead for them.
“We’ve been down this road and it’s good to have a little experience going into this. I don’t think the moment will be too big.
