GREENSBURG – The Penn Cambria girls basketball team only scored two points in the first quarter of a PIAA Tournament Class AAA playoff game on Tuesday night.
Even though the District 6 third-place squad trailed by 12 points after 8 minutes, the game against District 7 runner-up Beaver was not nearly over.
The Panthers roared to a big second-quarter advantage to cut the deficit to two points at halftime.
The rollercoaster continued as the Bobcats went on another run in the third quarter. This time, Beaver had enough distance to pull away from Penn Cambria 48-36 at Hempfield Area High School’s Spartan Field House.
The Panthers closed a 16-11 season.
“Unfortunately we didn’t get out to the start we wanted,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said after his Panthers closed a second straight season that included a trip to the PIAA playoffs.
“It could’ve been some nerves. When we were driving to the hoop, we got some looks we wanted. Shots weren’t going in,” he said of Beaver’s 14-2 first-quarter advantage.
The Panthers were limited to a Lora Davis basket at 4:48. By then, Beaver already led 8-2.
“The resilience my girls showed, they’re fighters,” Saleme said. “We weren’t going to give up. We were going to keep fighting.”
That was evident as Penn Cambria took an 18-8 advantage in the second quarter and only trailed 22-20 at halftime. The Panthers were a few missed free throws away from either tying or leading at intermission.
“We’ve really kept telling the girls that when we attack the rim, good things are happening. The second quarter we got away from that a little bit,” Beaver coach Greg Huston said after his team improved to 23-4. “We started taking some wild 3s and air-balling shots. I think that allowed them to get back in the game.
“We regrouped at halftime. Once we started attacking again, I felt like we were able to get that separation back.”
Payton List scored 21 points and was a force in the paint for Beaver. Maddi Weiland had 13 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers, the second of which gave Beaver a 34-21 lead with 3:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Standout Emma Pavelek had 11 points, six steals and seven rebounds for the Bobcats.
“Emma is a great athlete,” Huston said. “We just started running that 1-3-1 (zone) and put her in the back. She does a great job back there. Payton was huge. The way she attacked the rim was the difference in the game.
“Maddi hitting those couple 3’s in the third, those are big shots,” Huston added.
“If she doesn’t make those, it’s a much tighter game coming down the stretch.”
Beaver led 38-30 after three quarters and held off the Panthers in the fourth.
Davis had a team-high 14 points for Penn Cambria. Daijah Lilly had 11 points, and Bayle Kunsman had six points.
“Hats off to Beaver,” Saleme said. “(Huston) had them really prepared for the press. They only had a dozen turnovers, if that. Usually we get teams to turn it over 25 or 30 times a game. They did a lot better than the norm.”
The Panthers had another strong showing in the district and the state tournaments.
The 2019 team won the girls program’s first District 6 crown in 26 years and then won the Panthers’ first state playoff game with a win over Washington a year ago.
This season, Penn Cambria finished third in the district and beat Brookville 64-58 in a first-round Class AAA playoff game.
“The program, we’re trying to get stability,” Saleme said. “We’ve arrived with that in our program. I couldn’t be happier for my seniors that they kept pushing the bar and were trying to take it to the next level, and they’ve done that. I told the underclassmen we need to keep going. It’s hard work to keep that consistency.”
