Mason Pfeil twirled a two-hit shutout to lead Bishop McCort Catholic to a 3-0 victory over Conemaugh Township in the championship game of the 12th annual Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Sunday.
Pfeil, a junior right-hander, struck out five, walked only one, and set down the final six batters in order to punctuate a dominant performance.
“I was able to locate my fastball really well,” Pfeil said as his team improved to 5-3 on the season. “My catcher (Jake Yatsky) did a good job and the outside corner was there, and he did a good job of keeping them looking like strikes.”
Pfeil allowed two singles, one in the first to Tyler Weber in the first, and later to Tanner Shirley in the third. He did not allow a hit over the final four innings.
“He got ahead in some counts, and we played great defense behind him,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said of his son’s performance. “The thing with Mason is when he can get ahead on hitters and he can use his off-speed and he can get guys to start chasing.”
Conemaugh Township southpaw Larry Weaver went toe-to-toe with Pfeil on the mound for most of the game. He labored a bit with six walks for the game, but allowed just the three runs and scattered six hits over 52/3 innings.
Weaver pitched a shutout against the Crimson Crushers last year in the championship game.
“Larry did a nice job,” Chris Pfeil said of the opposing pitcher. “He beat us in the championship game down here last year, and I thought we had pretty good at-bats today. We hit some balls hard, and they made some nice defensive plays out there.”
Bishop McCort had to manufacture a run to break into the scoring column. Brock Beppler roped a one-out double in the third. The junior centerfielder then scored as part of a double steal by the host team to make it 1-0.
The Crimson Crushers slowly added to the lead after that. Ben Smith’s double down the left field line in the fourth brought home Ethan Kasper. Adam Radkowski then doubled home Jonathan Delia in the sixth for added insurance.
The Indians had some opportunities, but strong defense by Bishop McCort thwarted all of their opportunities. Shirley led off the third with a base knock, but was quickly erased as Kasper, the Bishop McCort shortstop, turned an unassisted double play.
“I was really able to trust my defense today,” Mason Pfeil said. “They were absolutely outstanding behind me. Ethan Kasper turned a huge double play for us, and Brock Beppler making an insane play, a real web gem.”
Beppler, an all-tournament team selection, finished 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored. His diving catch to end the sixth inning was superb.
“We’re tipping our hat to him right now,” Conemaugh Township coach Sam Zambanini said of Pfeil’s pitching. “He threw a lot of strikes and obviously that keeps your defense on their toes, and they played great defense behind him too. He threw a gem today out there.”
Bishop McCort Catholic capped off a perfect 4-0 week with the win. After starting the season 1-3 against some tough competition, the Crimson Crushers found a spark this week.
“That was the standard and that was the goal at the beginning of the week,” Mason Pfeil said of his team’s perfect stretch. “Our coaches told us there was one goal and we went out and got it.”
United 6, Shanksville-Stonycreek 4: United bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 6-4 victory over Shanksville-Stonycreek in the consolation game on Sunday afternoon. Senior pitcher Bradley Felix allowed one run in four innings to pick up a win. Felix also drove in a pair of runs on two hits as he was named to the all-tournament team.
The Lions used a four-run fourth inning to help dispatch the Vikings.
