Freshman pitcher Mason Pfeil didn’t allow the moment or the circumstances rattle him on Wednesday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Bishop McCort Catholic right-hander worked under the watchful eye of his father, Crimson Crushers veteran coach Chris Pfeil, and against his uncle, Greater Johnstown coach Kerry Pfeil.
The youngest Pfeil at the Point also engaged in a pitchers' duel against Greater Johnstown senior Symeon Kobal, who tossed his own gem.
The Crimson Crushers won 2-0 behind Mason Pfeil’s one-hitter.
“I knew I had a great defense behind me, so I knew I could hit my spots,” Mason Pfeil said after allowing only an infield single, while striking out eight and walking three in seven innings. “As the season goes on, we’re going to get more and more experience and play a lot better as a team.”
Bishop McCort Catholic evened its record at 2-2.
Greater Johnstown is winless in four games. The Trojans had a solid outing against their city rival, but just couldn’t get the bats going other than Jackson Burkhart's infield single to shortstop in the third inning.
“First off, you’ve got to tip your cap to Mason,” Johnstown’s Kerry Pfeil said of his nephew. “He kept his composure. He wasn’t afraid to attack any one of our hitters, 1 through 9. He even came after our stronger guys.
“That’s just the work ethic that that kid has, putting it in. His family ensures that they get a lot of extra work in to get better. That’s why he’s doing so well early on in his freshman season.”
Kobal was nearly as good. He had a one-hitter through five innings and retired the first two batters in the bottom of the sixth. Then, freshman Brock Beppler doubled and scored on a single by Roman Fetzko, who had two of the Crushers’ three hits.
The Trojans righty struck out four and walked three. He worked around five Greater Johnstown errors and benefited from a line-out, 5-to-3 double play in the fifth.
“Kobal threw a great game. He moved the ball in and out on us,” Bishop McCort’s Chris Pfeil said. “When you can mix speeds in high school baseball, you can be really effective.”
Bishop McCort scored its first run in the second. Fetzko and Austin Birus walked, and Jordan Page was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Fetzko scored on a wild pitch.
“Anytime McCort and Johnstown play, there is a lot of intensity,” Chris Pfeil said. “It’s a huge rivalry.”
Mason Pfeil worked out of a jam with runners on second and third in the top of the third inning, ending the threat via strikeout. He induced two pop outs from the middle of Johnstown's order to strand a runner at second in the sixth.
“My changeup was my best pitch today,” Mason Pfeil said. “It was working good. My catcher (Joe McGowan) did a great job of framing it.”
Adding a run in the sixth was important, both Chris and Mason Pfeil agreed.
“Brock Beppler is a freshman and he comes up with that double,” Chris Pfeil said. “Roman Fetzko is making his first varsity start and was able to get him in. That insurance run was huge because it changed the whole complexion of the seventh inning.”
It took some pressure off the younger Pfeil and his defense.
“That run at the end was really big. It gave me a big confidence-booster in that last inning,” Mason Pfeil said. “I knew my guys weren’t going to let me down and I could throw strikes.”
The competitor in Mason Pfeil was satisfied with a win, but he still gave a nod to his uncle in the opposing dugout.
“A lot of love for him,” Mason Pfeil said of Kerry Pfeil. “He’s one of my best friends. I love him. It’s great to compete against him. He’s a great guy.”
