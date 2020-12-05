For the better part of the first half, Penn State appeared to unload the frustration of a largely underwhelming season on a Rutgers program in Year One of a rebuilding effort under former-turned-current coach Greg Schiano.
The Nittany Lions rolled up 229 yards of offense – while limiting the Scarlet Knights to just 43 – in the first half to set the pace in a 23-7 victory on Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The win was the 900th in program history for Penn State.
“I think the biggest thing in the game was the fronts – our offensive line and our defensive line,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “That offense had been able to move the ball and score points on everybody, and our defense was able to play really at a high level.”
If a football lasted just two quarters, Penn State (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) coaches likely wouldn’t have had much to complain about from their team’s production. It’s not, though, and Rutgers (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) outgained Penn State, 162-152 in the second half and held the Nittany Lions to two field goals.
Jordan Stout kicked a 47-yarder in the third quarter and Jake Pinegar added a 27-yard field goal in the fourth for Penn State’s final score.
Rutgers’ offense didn’t produce a drive spanning more than 21 yards in the first half. In the second, the Scarlet Knights tallied four drives that accounted for 21 or more yards. The longest of the game came late in the fourth quarter when Rutgers used an eight-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a turnover on downs at Penn State’s 22.
For the second straight week, Penn State’s defense was resilient on third-down plays, as the Scarlet Knights were 3 of 15. Penn State held Rutgers to 1 of 5 on fourth-down tries, as well.
“When you can stop a team on third down, you’ll be successful,” Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland said. “It just goes back to our week of preparation, our film study, as well. We were able to execute.”
Rutgers’ only touchdown was scored courtesy of a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Vedral to wide receiver Bo Melton on fourth down in the third quarter. Verdal escaped a crashing Penn State pass rush and heaved the football to Melton, who jumped over Nittany Lions’ defenders to haul in the football.
Penn State’s offense in the first half had an average drive start at Rutgers’ 22. Three of its drive spanned seven plays or longer, and three resulted in scores.
Nittany Lions’ quarterback Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown dart to wide receiver Parker Washington in the first quarter. Kicker Jake Pinegar punched through a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter, and running back Devyn Ford ran untouched for a 7-yard touchdown halfway through the second period.
Clifford was 15 of 22 passing for 133 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Penn State’s momentum on offense was briefly tabled in the second quarter as a fumble set Rutgers up with the football at Penn State’s 49. The Nittany Lions defense forced the Scarlet Knights to punt four plays later.
For the second consecutive week, Penn State’s offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage early. The veteran unit provided ample running space for Penn State freshman running back Keyvone Lee, who rushed for 95 yards to lead all Penn State running backs.
Ford received the start at running back after missing last week’s road contest at Michigan because of a death in his family. Ford ended with 65 yards on 11 carries for a team-best 5.9 yards-per-carry average.
“The offensive line is playing phenomenal right now,” Clifford said. “(They’re) continuing to get better. I’m super proud of those guys.”
Penn State quarterbacks Clifford and Will Levis shared snaps. Levis was deployed on running plays and tied Lee with 17 carries. He didn’t attempt a pass.
“We’ve got to mix some passes in there as well with Will in the game to make sure that they respect it,” Franklin said of the play calls with Levis.
Defensively for Penn State, cornerback Daequan Hardy and D’Von Ellies recorded sacks. Linebacker Ellis Brooks forced a fumble that was recorded by linebacker Jesse Luketa. Luketa paced the Nittany Lions’ defense with 10 tackles.
Penn State will look to win its third consecutive game when Michigan State (2-4, 2-4 Big Ten) visits Beaver Stadium next week.
