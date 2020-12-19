STATE COLLEGE – For one quarter on Saturday, Penn State and Illinois were on pace for 84 points behind a ton of yards as the first five minutes of the regular-season finale produced six touchdowns.
Penn State’s torrid start continued in the second quarter while Illinois cooled down to the tune of just 30 yards on 10 plays as the Nittany Lions rode their offensive surge of the opening quarter to a 56-21 win at Beaver Stadium.
The Illini and the Nittany Lions entered the second quarter with the score tied at 21 before Penn State turned to a bruising ground game to chew up some clock and impose its will on the offensive line.
The Nittany Lions’ offense, holding a 7-point lead, set up at its 9-yard line with 12:20 to go in the second quarter and pulled together a 15-play, 91-yard scoring drive that used 5:32 of game clock.
Penn State (4-5, 4-5 Big Ten) used 11 runs via plays by quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis, and running back Keyvone Lee to reach the end zone. The Nittany Lions converted two third downs and a fourth-and-1 during the series. Lee capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the season.
Lee posted a team-high 85 yards rushing.
One drive later, Clifford and wide receiver Jahan Dotson connected for a 70-yard touchdown to give Penn State a 42-21 lead with the duo’s second of the day. One the first play of the game, Clifford found Dotson for a 75-yard touchdown just 12 seconds into the contest.
Dotson finished with a game-high 186 yards on six receptions. He upped his season’s totals to eight touchdowns and 874 yards receiving.
Both Penn State and Illinois combined for 355 yards and 14 first downs behind 35 plays (20 for Illinois, 15 for Penn State) in the first quarter.
Illinois (2-6, 2-6 Big Ten) entered Saturday with an acting head coach in Rod Smith and without 14 players because of injuries and opt-outs.
That loss of production didn’t appear to hamper the Illini’s early efforts, as they traded scores with the Nittany Lions through the first 15 minutes. Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams tossed touchdown passes of 5 and 38 yards to Brian Hightower and Daniel Barker, respectively, and running back Chase Brown tallied a scoring run of 12 yards.
Penn State safety Lamont Wade found pay dirt on a 100-yard kickoff return in the opening quarter, and Levis scored the final touchdown of the first quarter on a 4-yard run.
Nittany Lions freshman running back Caziah Holmes registered his first touchdown as a Nittany Lion via a 3-yard scoring run with 14:04 remaining in the second quarter. Lee added a 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth.
Penn State’s defense limited to Illinois just 23 yards in the third quarter and 21 yards in the fourth. Illinois finished with 273 yards offense after accumulating 199 yards in the first quarter.
Saturday’s contest, which was also the latest regular-season game Penn State has played at Beaver Stadium, capped a four-game win streak for the Nittany Lions that began on Nov. 28 with their 27-17 win at Michigan.
Penn State will soon learn of its bowl destination should the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff and players choose to accept the invitation.
